Two area Babe Ruth teams are heading to regionals after winning their state tournaments.
Santa Maria's 15-year-old Babe Ruth team is heading to regionals.
So is Orcutt's 13-year-old team.
Santa Maria's 15s will be traveling to Cerritos for the Pacific Southwest Regional Tournament, with games beginning July 25.
The Orcutt 13s are taking a much further trip. That squad is headed to Price, Utah for their regional tournament.
If those teams both win at regionals, they advance to play in the Babe Ruth World Series. They would both be playing in the World Series in Virginia.
The 15-year-old World Series is set to be held in Stafford, Virginia from Aug. 11-20. The World Series for the 13s is about an hour away in Glen Allen.
Santa Maria nearly saw its 14-year-old wins that state tournament at Elks Field, but Madera won 6-4 Wednesday to capture the championship and move on to the Pacific Southwest Regionals in Hanford.
Orcutt 13s
The Orcutt team beat Madera 7-5 on Tuesday to clinch the state title.
Mason Majewski, who won multiple Valley Little League titles and district and section tournaments for Orcutt, threw five innings in the win over Madera, striking out two batters and allowing just three hits. Robert Roemling pitched the final two innings to close out the win. Orcutt led 7-0 after the fifth inning and hung on as Madera scored four times in the sixth and once in the seventh.
Connor Chanley went 2-for-3 with a run and an RBI in the win. Ryan Aparicio had a hit, a run and an RBI and Kamron Walker had two hits, a run and an RBI.
Roemling also had a hit and a run and Carter Anaya went 2-for-3 with a run and an RBI.
Walker and Aparicio each had an RBI.
The team is now reaching out to the community for help on its trip to the regional tournament in Utah by posting a GoFundMe.
"The tournament begins on July 24, which affords us very little time to organize and arrange for our trip," said organizer Sally Aparicio. "We have an outstanding group of talented athletes who are very excited to represent our community throughout this upcoming tournament."
The group says funds will be used to help offset the costs of uniforms, tournament entry fees, travel expenses, food and lodging for the trip to Utah.
Santa Maria 15s
The Santa Maria 15s completed a dominant run through the regional state tournament in Tulare, routing Lompoc 13-3 on Wednesday.
Gabriel Moralez threw four innings and allowed zero earned runs. Andrew Sandoval threw the final two innings without allowing a hit.
Catcher Josue Garcia, who had a stellar sophomore season at Pioneer Valley, has had a monster summer. Garcia hit another homer in the win over Lompoc, driving in a pair of runs.
Sandoval, another Pioneer Valley standout, drove in three runs and scored three runs, pounding out two hits. He also homered.
Carlos Ceja went 2-for-4 with three RIBs in the win and Ruben Guzman homered and went 2-for-2 with two RBIs and a run.
Santa Maria beat Lompoc 11-0 on July 11 as Josue Garcia went 4-for-5 with four RBIs. He doubled twice. In a 13-2 win over Hanford, Garcia went 2-for-4 with two runs and five RBIs, smacking two homers. Cesar Garcia, who'll be a junior at Pioneer Valley, also homered and doubled.
Moralez threw four innings to earn the win.
Santa Maria beat Madera 17-2 in seven innings on July 9. Josue Garcia had four RBIs, including a three-run homer. Santa Maria beat Delano 12-0 on July 8 as Elijah Giddings had two doubles and a homer to finish with five RBIs.
Josue Garcia had eight hits and four homers in the tournament's four games, totaling 15 RBIs. Moralez threw 11 innings and allowed just two earned runs, striking out 12.
Moralez and Andru Argulo combined to throw a five-inning no-hitter. Now the team prepares for the regional in Cerritos.