Sophie Whittle, of Nipomo, wins Santa Maria Open women's singles title at the Santa Maria Country Club, 7-6 (4), 6-4, on Monday. Whittle, an Arroyo Grande High grad, has wrapped up her college career at Gonzaga, where she was named the West Coast Conference Player of the Year.
Sophie Whittle, of Nipomo, wins Santa Maria Open women's singles title at the Santa Maria Country Club, 7-6 (4), 6-4, on Monday. Whittle, an Arroyo Grande High grad, has wrapped up her college career at Gonzaga, where she was named the West Coast Conference Player of the Year.
Frank Cowan, Contributor
Sophie Whittle, of Nipomo, right, shakes hands with her opponent, Jessica Failla, of San Diego, after Whittle won the Santa Maria Open at the Santa Maria Country Club, 7-6 (4), 6-4.
Frank Cowan, Contributor
Jessica Failla, of San Diego returns a ball from her oppenent, Sophie Whittle, of Nipomo, during the women's finals at the Santa Maria Open at the Santa Maria Country Club.
Frank Cowan, Contributor
Sophie Whittle, of Nipomo returns a ball from her opponent, Jessica Failla, of San Diego, during the 41st annual Santa Maria Open at the Santa Maria Country Club.
Playing in the final at the Santa Maria Country Club, Whittle, who grew up in Nipomo, beat Jessica Failla, who plays for Pepperdine, 7-6 (4) and 6-4 on Monday. Whittle was the No. 1 overall seed. Failla was seeded second.
Whittle also teamed up with Zoe Scandalis to win the women's open doubles title. They beat the top-seeded duo of Failla and Rianna Valdes, 6-3, 3-6, 10-7.
Delanie Dunkle, a recent Arroyo Grande grad who will start her career at Cal Poly this year, was seeded fifth and lost in the quarterfinals to third seed Scandalis, 6-2, 6-4. Whittle beat unseeded Peyton Dunkle, a current Arroyo Grande High player, 6-2, 6-1 in the quarters.
Joseph Guillin, a native of Paris who plays for UCSB, won the men's singles title. Guillin won 6-3, 6-3 over Alexandr Cozbinov, a native of Maldova who played at UNLV. Guillin was seeded third and Cozbinov was the fourth seed.
Welcome back! You've reached your free article limit. Become a member to help support our work.
In the men's open doubles bracket, Connor Rapp and Ryder Jackson defeated No. 1 seed Austin Rapp and Reese Stadler for that title. Rapp and Jackson won 4-6, 7-6 (8), 10-4.
Over on the mixed doubles side, Deimante Bulatovaite and Kasparas Zemaitelis defeated Delanie Dunkle and partner Nabeel Khan for the championship, winning 7-6 (3), 6-4.
Also winning titles this weekend were Mark Inguaggiato (4.0 singles), Jose Garcia Figueroa (4.5 singles), Scott and Jeremy Cleer (4.0 doubles), Michelle Adam and Paula Olson (women's 3.5/4.0 doubles) and Olivia Bolanos and Juan Solache (4.0 mixed doubles).
Whittle went 230-9 during four years of varsity tennis at Arroyo Grande. She won all 121 of her league matches while with the Eagles.
In her final year at Gonzaga, Whittle went 29-9 on the year in singles and started off the year ranked No. 35 in the ITA Women’s National rankings before she rose to as high as No. 1 in the country as she defeated nine ranked opponents in the fall season.
090219 Tennis-Santa Maris Open 02.jpg
090219 Tennis-Santa Maris Open 01.jpg
090219 Tennis-Santa Maris Open 03.jpg
090219 Tennis-Santa Maris Open 04.jpg
090219 Tennis-Santa Maris Open 05.jpg
090219 Tennis-Santa Maria Open 06.jpg
090219 Tennis-Santa Maria Open 07.jpg
090219 Tennis-Santa Maris Open 08.jpg
090219 Tennis-Santa Maris Open 09.jpg
090219 Tennis-Santa Maris Open 10.jpg
090219 Tennis-Santa Maris Open 11.jpg
090219 Tennis-Santa Maris Open 12.jpg
090219 Tennis-Santa Maris Open 13.jpg
090219 Tennis-Santa Maris Open 14.jpg
090219 Tennis-Santa Maris Open 15.jpg
090219 Tennis-Santa Maris Open 16.jpg
090219 Tennis-Santa Maris Open 17.jpg
090219 Tennis-Santa Maris Open 18.jpg
Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News
Receive email alerts as soon as breaking news posts.
Copyright 2019 Santa Maria Times, Incorporated, dba Santa Maria Times, 3200 Skyway Drive Santa Maria, CA
Santa Maria Times, Incorporated is an indirect subsidiary of Lee Enterprises, Incorporated
| Terms of Use | Privacy Policy