It's been a while, but Sophie Whittle is still dominating Central Coast tennis courts.

Whittle, the Arroyo Grande High grad who went on to star at Gonazaga, played in the 41st Santa Maria Open this weekend.

On Monday, Whittle, who was named the West Coast Conference Player of the Year after her senior season earlier in 2019, won the women's open singles tournament. 

Playing in the final at the Santa Maria Country Club, Whittle, who grew up in Nipomo, beat Jessica Failla, who plays for Pepperdine, 7-6 (4) and 6-4 on Monday. Whittle was the No. 1 overall seed. Failla was seeded second.

Whittle also teamed up with Zoe Scandalis to win the women's open doubles title. They beat the top-seeded duo of Failla and Rianna Valdes, 6-3, 3-6, 10-7.

Delanie Dunkle, a recent Arroyo Grande grad who will start her career at Cal Poly this year, was seeded fifth and lost in the quarterfinals to third seed Scandalis, 6-2, 6-4. Whittle beat unseeded Peyton Dunkle, a current Arroyo Grande High player, 6-2, 6-1 in the quarters.

Joseph Guillin, a native of Paris who plays for UCSB, won the men's singles title. Guillin won 6-3, 6-3 over Alexandr Cozbinov, a native of Maldova who played at UNLV. Guillin was seeded third and Cozbinov was the fourth seed.

In the men's open doubles bracket, Connor Rapp and Ryder Jackson defeated No. 1 seed Austin Rapp and Reese Stadler for that title. Rapp and Jackson won 4-6, 7-6 (8), 10-4.

Over on the mixed doubles side, Deimante Bulatovaite and Kasparas Zemaitelis defeated Delanie Dunkle and partner Nabeel Khan for the championship, winning 7-6 (3), 6-4.

Also winning titles this weekend were Mark Inguaggiato (4.0 singles), Jose Garcia Figueroa (4.5 singles), Scott and Jeremy Cleer (4.0 doubles), Michelle Adam and Paula Olson (women's 3.5/4.0 doubles) and Olivia Bolanos and Juan Solache (4.0 mixed doubles).

Whittle went 230-9 during four years of varsity tennis at Arroyo Grande. She won all 121 of her league matches while with the Eagles. 

In her final year at Gonzaga, Whittle went 29-9 on the year in singles and started off the year ranked No. 35 in the ITA Women’s National rankings before she rose to as high as No. 1 in the country as she defeated nine ranked opponents in the fall season.

Joe Bailey is the sports editor at Lee Central Coast Newspapers. Contact him with tips and story ideas at jbailey@leecentralcoastnews.com or (805) 739-2239. Follow him on Twitter at twitter.com/jbaileysmsports

