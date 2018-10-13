Santa Maria High School’s pool was packed with players Saturday as the Saints hosted a day-long boys water polo tournament.
Santa Maria didn’t make it to the championship game, ending their day in the seventh place game against the Nipomo Titans.
Host Santa Maria got some momentum with three goals in the second quarter. Nipomo put the game out of reach with five unanswered goals in the third.
The Titans did all the third-quarter scoring and wound up with a 13-7 win in the seventh-place game of the Santa Maria Water Polo Tournament at Santa Maria's Karl Bell Aquatic Center.
Atascadero played Morro Bay for the championship. Cabrillo faced Fresno San Joaquin Memorial for third place. Those results were unavailable at press time.
Nipomo scored the first four goals in the seventh-place game. The Saints drew within 5-3 at halftime, thanks to second-quarter goals by Angel Llamas, Drew Kringel and Nate Andrade.
The Titans broke the game open in the third. Four Titans scored then, and Garrett Seller and Coleman Brown tossed in two third-quarter goals.
Seller, Brown and Eric Ahler all scored three goals for Nipomo. Andrade had a game-high four for Santa Maria.
Paso Robles 9, St. Joseph 2
The Knights couldn't score on the Bearcats until the third quarter, and Paso Robles cruised to victory in the ninth-place game.
With the Bearcats leading 8-0, Ryan Galanski got the Knights on the board with 2:18.82 left in the third quarter. Justin Jones scored on a power play, and that was it for the St. Joseph scoring.
Cameron Armstrong and Ethan Moore put in two goals each for the Bearcats.
Fresno Sunnyside 12, Lompoc 11
The Braves tied the score 10-10 after trailing 10-5, but Sunnyside eventually prevailed in the 11th-place game.
John Rustos scored the winning goal. Sunnyside goalkeeper Kristian Linstead batted down Jarred Torres' potential game-tying shot in the closing seconds.
Torres scored thee goals.
Pool play
Atascadero 16, Santa Maria 2
The Greyhounds cruised to a win. Kringel and Aidan Lange scored for the Saints.
Cabrillo 16, St. Joseph 5
Nine Conquistadores scored, and goalkeeper Chase Fichter made eight saves as Cabrillo rolled past the Saints.
Josh Rowe tallied three times for Cabrillo. Daniel De La Cruz, Phil Serrano and Luke Benchek all scored twice. Aden Anderson scored two goals for St. Joseph.
Nipomo 8, Paso Robles 4
The Titans won this one by scoring four of the last five goals after the Bearcats tied it 4-4 at the 4:35 mark of the fourth quarter.
Seller put Nipomo ahead for good, 5-4, at the 3:41 mark of the fourth. Sellers scored the first two goals in Nipomo's late burst.
Seller finished with five goals.