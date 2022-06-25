Santa Maria High School's football program is set to hold a golf tournament fundraiser on Monday, July 11 at the Santa Maria Country Club.
Those who wish to participate can sign up online at the Saints' booster fundraiser site, saintsfootballboosters.com/Golf or by emailing saintsfootballboosters@gmail.com.
Checks can be made payable to Saints Football Boosters and can be sent to 901 S. Broadway, Santa Maria, CA, 93458, c/o Saints Football Boosters.
Registration is set to start on July 11 at 10 a.m. and the shotgun start begins at 11 a.m. The cost is $600 for a foursome that includes lunch, dinner party, awards and a silent and live auction. The boosters are also looking for sponsors. Hole and program sponsors are $250 and hole, program and stadium sponsors are $500.
The Saints Boosters Club is a 501c3 non-profit with a tax ID No. of 46-0957084.