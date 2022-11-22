The Santa Maria girls basketball team is off to an auspicious start to the 2022-23 season.
The Saints (4-0) won their own tournament, edging Bishop Diego 46-44 at Santa Maria's Wilson Gym in the tournament championship game Saturday.
Tournament MVP Yuridia Ramos led Santa Maria to the tournament championship. Ramos averaged 16.5 points a game in the tourney and scored 13 in the championship game.
Bishop Diego missed a 3-point shot at the buzzer in the title game.
"Our team learned a lot throughout the tournament and competed at a high level," said Santa Maria coach Erik Ramos.
"Lots of room for improvement, but I am proud of the way they played and earned this championship."
Bishop Diego defeated Santa Ynez, Valley Christian Academy and East Bakersfield to get to the championship game.
Santa Maria's Brianna Hill made the All-Tournament Team. Hill, with 13 points and 12 rebounds, notched a double-double in the championship game. She also scored eight points and snared 11 rebounds as the Saints defeated Coast Union 47-15 in the semifinals.
Alyssa Reyes put in 17 points and made seven steals to help the Saints beat Coastal Christian 55-41 in Santa Maria's second tournament game. Reyes scored nine points in the Saints' semifinal game.
Phoebe Becerra came up big for the Saints in the title game and in the semifinals. Becerra earned a double-double with 12 points and 15 rebounds against Bishop Diego.
Santa Ynez
After losing 48-24 to Bishop Diego in their opener, the Pirates wound up 3-1 in the tournament and edged Carpinteria 48-44 in the third-place game Saturday.
Freshman Lexi Molera led the Pirates with 16 points, five rebounds and three assists. She was selected to the All-Tournament Team. Freshman Rylan Agin made a 3-point shot then scored again to put the Pirates ahead for good. Agin finished with seven points in the third-place game.
Santa Ynez sophomore Kylie LaPointe racked up 15 points, six steals, six rebounds and three assists. Helina Pecile, a freshman, chipped in with six rebounds, four assists, four steals and three points for the Pirates.
Before beating Carpinteria, the Pirates nipped Valley Christian 43-40 in an early Saturday game.
Molera and Jadyn Gardener scored 11 points each as the Pirates beat East Bakersfield 52-23 in a Friday tournament game. LaPointe and Kayla Morelle scored 10 points each for Santa Ynez. Grace Munoz pulled down a team high six rebounds for the Pirates.
Sadie McMillan, with eight points and seven rebounds, led Santa Ynez against Bishop Diego. Pecile had six points and eight rebounds.
Girls water polo
Northern California Regionals
Top seed Concord Carondelet beat No. 2 Arroyo Grande 10-5 at Carondelet Saturday in the regional final.
Carondelet's Cougars moved to 24-4. Arroyo Grande's Eagles finished 27-8.
Sophia McGehee scored three goals for the Eagles in the regional final. Natalie Whitfield chalked up a goal and an assist. Kayla Cecera scored a goal, and Eagles goalie Bay Burnett made nine saves.
Arroyo Grande beat No. 3 Los Gatos (28-3) 9-5 at Arroyo Grande in the semifinals Thursday.
Berkley Sinner tossed in five Eagles goals in that one. Cecena scored twice and had an assist. Ane Smith and Michaela Evans each scored a goal.
Burnett made three saves and had an assist.
Girls wrestling
Lompoc Girls Varsity Tournament
Four Santa Ynez wrestlers notched third-place finishes as the Pirates opened their season Saturday at the Lompoc tourney.
Santa Ynez third-place finishers were Sinai Lara at 103 pounds, Malia Ortiz at 113, Kylie Franson at 133 and Anella Tovalin at 152.
Boys basketball
Reedley Tip-off Classic
Hanford Sierra Pacific 83, Santa Maria 49
The Saints (1-2) had a rough night shooting the ball and lost to the Golden Bears (2-2) in the third-place game Saturday night.
All-Tournament Team member Tony Morales led Santa Maria with 16 points. He sank four 3-pointers. Jorge Adame had 11 points and six rebounds for the Saints. Angel Albarenga racked up seven points and five rebounds.
Non-league
Santa Ynez 63, Cabrillo 46
The Pirates moved to 2-0 by beating their former league rival in a non-league game at Santa Ynez Friday night.
Jackson Ollenburger dropped in a game high 31 points for the Pirates. Caleb Cassidy snared 12 rebounds and made five steals for Santa Ynez.
The game was Cabrillo's season opener.
Cross Country
CIF Central Section Meet
The Santa Ynez boys competed in Division 3 at Woodward Park in Fresno Saturday. The Pirates scored 775 points and finished 25th out of 25 teams.
Ricardo Carmona led Santa Ynez. He finished the 5K course in 20 minutes, 28.49 seconds and finished in 146th place.
Scoring teammates following were Ilan Torres (151st place), Nathan Fletcher (154th), Gael Torres (160th) and Cole Snodgrass (164th).
Just four Santa Ynez runners competed in the Girls Division 3 race, so the Pirates did not score as a team. Brooke Phelan (21st place in 21:54.61) led Santa Ynez.