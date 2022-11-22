Yuridia Ramos SMHS 01
The Santa Maria girls basketball team is off to an auspicious start to the 2022-23 season.

The Saints (4-0) won their own tournament, edging Bishop Diego 46-44 at Santa Maria's Wilson Gym in the tournament championship game Saturday.

Tournament MVP Yuridia Ramos led Santa Maria to the tournament championship. Ramos averaged 16.5 points a game in the tourney and scored 13 in the championship game.

