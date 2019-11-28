On a raw, blustery Wednesday afternoon the girls soccer team that was against the wind on offense, Righetti in the first half and Santa Maria in the second, actually controlled the ball best.
“Actually, with such a young team, it will be exciting to watch them develop,” said Ramos.
The Saints started three sophomores, Olea, Madison Garrity and Yvette Lopez, along with juniors Solorio and McNutt, against Pioneer Valley.
The Saints’ front line of Solorio, Garrity and Lopez gives them a bit more size than usual.
Everyone figures to get plenty of playing time for the Saints. Ramos carries eight players on his varsity roster.
“That suits me,” he said. “We just go by the situation,” if injuries might necessitate call-ups from the junior varsity team.
However they fare in Ocean League play this season, the Saints figure to qualify for the post-season. In the Central Section, any team that does not win a league championship can petition to get into the playoffs.
Pioneer Valley and Nipomo, the 2019 Ocean League co-champs, were both bumped up to the bigger Mountain League. The Ocean League for the 2020 league campaign will consist of Atascadero, Morro Bay, Orcutt Academy, Santa Maria, St. Joseph and Templeton.
