In order to pull an upset against Morro Bay Friday night, it figured that Santa Maria had to contain Pirates quarterback Nicky Johnson and running back-defensive end Nami Hoag.
The Saints couldn't do it. Couldn't even slow them down a tad, in fact.
Johnson, making the Santa Maria defenders miserable with his legs as well as his arm, threw for 332 yards and three touchdowns, one of which Hoag turned into a 37-yard tackle-breaking touchdown play after catching a short pass from Johnson.
Hoag ran for 103 yards and two scores. He also sacked Santa Maria quarterback Josue Elena four times as the Pirates took a 34-22 Ocean League win at Santa Maria's Ralph Baldiviez Stadium and spoiled the Saints' Homecoming.
At halftime, seniors Wendi Jovel and Elvis Jarquin were crowned Santa Maria Homecoming queen and king respectively.
"Nicky's a stud, man," Santa Maria coach Albert Mendoza-Gutierrez said after the Morro Bay quarterback kept several plays alive with his adept scrambling. The Saints never sacked him as the Pirates moved to 4-2, 2-0 and the Saints dropped to 2-5, 0-3.
"He keeps plays alive, and he makes his teammates better," Mendoza-Gutierrez said of Johnson.
Mendoza-Gutierrez said, "We had the game plan, but we just couldn't execute. That is 100 percent on me. This loss is on me."
The Pirates seemed to have this one wrapped up when, with a Santa Maria defender practically draped on him, Nathan Pech pulled in a 38-yard Johnson pass in the left corner of the end zone on the first play of the fourth quarter to put the Pirates ahead 34-16.
All the Pirates had to do after stopping the Saints on downs at their 27 with 2:53 left was hang on to the ball, but Isaiah Olivera recovered a Morro Bay fumble for the Saints at the Pirates 31.
Josue Elena hit Edgar Preciado for a four-yard touchdown pass, Michael Herrera-Chavez recovered the ensuing onside kick for the Saints, down 34-22 with 32.5 seconds left, somehow still had a slim chance.
But Malachai Jordan, open at the Morro Bay 23, dropped an Elena pass. Finally, Hoag, fittingly enough, sacked Elena on the last play of the game, and this one was in the books after about two hours and 45 minutes.
Elena held up despite throwing 51 passes and being sacked six times. The junior Santa Maria quarterback threw two touchdown passes and one interception.
"Josue's a tough kid. He's a leader for this team," said Mendoza-Gutierrez. "The 51 passes might be a single-game school record."
The Saints scored first, on a 20-yard Raymond Escobedo field goal after a 62-yard drive on the first possession of the game stalled on the Morro Bay 3. The Pirates drove 75 yards after the ensuing kickoff, with Hoag running around right end for a score from 10 yards out.
Morro Bay stayed ahead, but the Saints kept coming. They responded with scores after the Pirates went ahead 15-3, 21-10 and then 34-16.
"Our guys kept battling," said Mendoza-Gutierrez.
However, "(The Pirates) made some big plays," the Saints' coach said. "You have to hand it to them for that."
Johnson kept what turned out to be a 95-yard first half scoring drive alive with a six-yard completion to John Myers on fourth down from the Pirates 34 and a 33-yard strike to Aiden Blackwood with Morro Bay facing third-and-20 from its 38.
Johnson hooked up with Blackwood for 28 yards on the next play. The Saints defense dug in on its 1, but on fourth down Hoag stepped into the end zone behind a block by Morro Bay center Titan Popp to put the Pirates ahead 15-3. A.J. Alvarez had kicked a 25-yard field goal earlier for the Pirates to make it 9-3.
The Saints scored their first touchdown with 5.1 seconds left in the first half when Elena connected with Jordan for a 15-yard touchdown pass.
After Johnson threw a 17-yard touchdown pass to Shawn Shaffer at the 10:20 mark of the third quarter, Aldo Araiza answered for the home team on the next drive with a seven-yard touchdown run as the Saints cut their deficit to 21-16.
Blackwood wound up with six catches for a whopping 138 yards, easily a game high. Araiza, with 66 yards, was the leading Saints rusher.
Santa Maria will play a league game at 7 p.m. next Friday night at Cabrillo (2-4, 0-3).