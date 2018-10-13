The First place finishers of the 2018 Santa Maria Elks Soccer Shoot, that was held On Saturday, Sept. 22, at Adam Park, were honored with an awards dinner on Monday night, Sept. 24, at the Santa Maria Elks Lodge.
The winners, pictured here are (front row, from left) Miranda Leon (Ontiveros School), 7-and-under girls; Isaiah Ornales (Pine Grove School), 7-and-under boys; Joseph Sosa (Oakley School), 10-11-year-old boys; Analie Villalba (Liberty School) 8-9 girls; and Raul Rodriguez (Mary Van Buren School), 8-9 boys; and (back row, from left) Carlos Flores (Santa Maria High), 14-15 boys; Guadalupe Solorio (SMHS), 12-13 girls; Elks Exalted Ruler Luis Rodriguez; Zackary Curial (Fesler Junior High), 12-13 boys; Antler Sgt. of Arms JJ Budd; Chrystal Ortiz (Oakley), 10-11 girls; Jordan Yamamoto (home schooled), 14-15 girls; Lecturing Knight Pete Oblak; Antler President George Pantoja; and Soccer Shoot chairman Eddie Navarro.
The winners advanced to the district competition which will be held at the San Luis Obispo Elks Lodge on Sunday, Oct. 21. The West Central Coast District consists of 12 Elks Lodges from Paso Robles to Simi Valley.
The district winners will advance to compete at the State competition on Oct. 27-28 which will also be held at the San Luis Obispo Lodge.