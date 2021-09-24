The Santa Maria Elks Lodge No. 1538 will hold its annual Soccer Shootout on Saturday, Sept. 25 at the Santa Maria Elks Lodge, 1309 North Bradley. Experience is not necessary and there is no cost to participate.
Registration and the shootout will run from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Tie-breakers will be determined by 12:30 p.m. All youth under the age of 16 are eligible and encouraged to participate and must be accompanied by an adult. Age is calculated as of Jan. 1, 2021.
There will be separate contests for boys and girls in five different age groups; 7-and-under, 8-9 years, 10-11 years, 12-13 and 14-15 years.
The top three winners of each age division, boys and girls, will receive awards & a free Elks/Dare soccer ball.
For more information, or to volunteer, please contact Eddie Navarro, Elks Soccer Shoot Chairman, at 805-720-3581.