The Santa Maria Elks Lodge No. 1538 will hold its annual Soccer Shootout on Saturday, Sept. 24 at the Santa Maria Elks Lodge located at 1309 North Bradley.
Experience is not necessary and there is no cost to participate.
Registration and the shootout will begin at 9 a.m. and it is scheduled to run until 12 p.m. Tie-breakers will be determined by 12:30.
All youth under the age of 16 are eligible and encouraged to participate and must be accompanied by an adult. Age is calculated as of Jan. 1, 2022.
There will be separate contests for boys and girls in five different age groups; 7 and under, 8-9 years, 10-11 years, 12-13 years and 14-15 years.
The top three finishers of each age division, boys and girls, are invited, along with two guests, to a free dinner to be held at the Elks Lodge on Monday, Sept. 26 and will receive awards and a free soccer ball.
Advancement for first-place finishers to a possible district competition will be announced at a later date.
For more information, or to volunteer, please contact Eddie Navarro, Elks Soccer Shoot Chairman, at 805-720-3581.
Hancock is at Cerritos Saturday
The Allan Hancock College football team is scheduled to travel to Cerritos College on Saturday for a non-conference contest. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. in Norwalk.
Only cash will be accepted at the ticketing gate on the day of the event. General admission tickets will be sold for $10 while tickets for children (8+), seniors (62+) and military personnel will be $8. Fans must also purchase a parking pass upon arrival, which is set at $3 per car. Cerritos will not be providing a live stream or live stats for the event but will be providing regular score updates on the schedule page and on Twitter.
Allan Hancock and Cerritos will be meeting for the 11th time. The Falcons currently hold a 10-1 series lead with the two teams first meeting in 1962 when Hancock was under the direction of the late John Madden. Last season, the Bulldogs pulled off their first win in program history over Cerritos in a 15-6 decision.
Hancock earns draw at Bakersfield
Hancock College avoided a loss after forcing a draw on the road against Bakersfield College on Tuesday.
The Renegades (4-0-1) got on the board first with an early goal in the 19th minute after converting a corner kick opportunity. Cynthia Ramirez came through for the Bulldogs (2-0-2) by sending a pass from Annette Vargas past the keeper in the 74th minute to force the tie.
Offensively, Ramirez led the effort with five shots in the game while placing four on target. She is now tied for second in the state with seven goals on the season. Becca Souza followed with two attempts while Alina Terrones, Hayde Gallardo, Emely Graciliano Sanchez, and Vargas each tried once.
Maya Mendek earned the start in the box, allowing one goal and two saves through 45 minutes of action. Ally Britt, who collected three saves, finished the game in the goal for the Bulldogs through the final 45.
Hancock suffered a 4-1 loss on the road at Clovis College on Tuesday.
The Crush (4-1) struck first with a goal in the 19th minute, Jesus Hinojosa evened the odds just before the half on an assist from Noe Ganoa. Both teams struggled to find a groove after the intermission, but Clovis put the game away midway through the second half after rattling off three quick goals.
Hinojosa led the offensive effort for the Bulldogs (1-4) with four shots on the day, followed by two attempts apiece from Sean Soltan and Mark Hutchinson. Despite collecting nine saves, Martin Villagomez was charged with the loss in the box after allowing four goals through 90 minutes.
The Bulldogs are set to return to action on Friday in a home contest against Glendale College. The game is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. on the AHC Soccer Field.