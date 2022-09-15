elks soccer.jpg

The Santa Maria Elks Lodge will host its annual Soccer Shootout on Saturday, Sept. 24. 

 Eddie Navarro, Contributor

The Santa Maria Elks Lodge No. 1538 will hold its annual Soccer Shootout on Saturday, Sept. 24 at the Santa Maria Elks Lodge located at 1309 North Bradley.

Experience is not necessary and there is no cost to participate.

Registration and the shootout will begin at 9 a.m. and it is scheduled to run until 12 p.m. Tie-breakers will be determined by 12:30.

