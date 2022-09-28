The Santa Maria Elks Lodge No. 1538 held its annual Soccer Shootout on Saturday at the Santa Maria Elks Lodge located at 1309 North Bradley.
Area youth under the age of 16 were eligible to participate. There were separate contests for boys and girls in five different age groups; 7 and under, 8-9 years, 10-11 years, 12-13 years and 14-15 years.
The top three finishers of each age division, boys and girls, were invited, along with two guests, to a free dinner held at the Elks Lodge on Monday. They also received awards and a free soccer ball.
Advancement for first-place finishers to a possible district competition will be announced at a later date.