The Santa Maria boys basketball team moved to 5-3 on the year with its second straight win against a Coast Valley League squad, this time 57-31 against Coast Union in the first round of the Valley Christian Academy Holiday Tournament at VCA Tuesday night.
Jorge Adame and John Lupercio scored 13 points apiece for the Saints. Both buried three 3-point shots. Adame snared eight rebounds and Lupercio had five.
Darren Cortez scored eight points and made five steals for the Saints. Santa Maria point guard Anthony Morales gave the Saints a solid all-around game, with six points, seven rebounds, five assists and five steals.
VCA is hosting a boys and girls tournament that will run through Thursday.
Orcutt Academy splits two
The Spartans (6-6) split two later games in their tripleheader at the VCA tournament after beating Cuyama Valley 71-22 in their tournament opener. The Spartans lost 49-38 to the host squad's No. 1 team (6-3) then beat VCA's No. 2 squad 65-46.
No other details were available.
The Pirates (8-3) rolled to a 79-38 win against Simi Valley Grace Brethren (2-4) at Carpinteria High School early Wednesday after beating Ventura Foothill Prep 79-46 Tuesday night in the second round. Santa Ynez has won three straight.
Jackson Ollenburger was one rebound away from a triple-double for the Pirates Tuesday night. Ollenburger racked up 16 points, a season-high 14 assists and nine rebounds.
Caleb Cassidy notched a double-double with 16 points and 14 rebounds. Jayden Mendoza tossed in 15 points for the Pirates.
At press time, no details from the Santa Ynez game against Grace Brethren were available.
Mission Prep Christmas Classic
St. Joseph 62, Rancho Verde 44
Despite shooting just 38 percent from the floor, the Knights (5-1) beat the Mustangs (7-4) handily in a winner's bracket game.
Tounde Yessoufou had another huge double-double for the Knights. The sophomore five-star recruit scored 27 points and pulled in a whopping 23 rebounds. Caedin Hamilton, with 14 points and 12 rebounds, notched a double-double himself for the Knights. Julius Price scored nine points for St. Joseph.
Nike Tournament of Champions
The Knights (6-3) lost to Chandler, Arizona Hamilton 43-36 Wednesday after beating Denver East 56-20 Tuesday morning.
No details were available at press time.
Santa Barbara Tournament of Champions
Redondo Union 44, Orcutt Academy 32
The Sea Hawks (2-7), who play in Division 2AA in the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) Southern Section, tagged the Spartans (9-1) who play in Division 3 in the Central Section, with their first loss of the year in a first-round Gold Bracket game.
Cabrillo gets a tie after dropping two
The Conquistadores (1-6-1) notched a 1-1 tie with Oxnard Rio Mesa (1-7-3) in a Wednesday tournament game after trailing 1-0 at halftime.
Cabrillo notched a result after dropping two Tuesday morning tournament games, 1-0 to Thousand Oaks and 4-1 to Lennox Academy.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.