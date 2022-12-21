122222 Local Roundup 01
Santa Maria's Jorge Adame tries to block the shot from Valley Christian Academy's Sean Swain during a game at the VCA Holiday Tournament last year.

 Joe Bailey, Staff

The Santa Maria boys basketball team moved to 5-3 on the year with its second straight win against a Coast Valley League squad, this time 57-31 against Coast Union in the first round of the Valley Christian Academy Holiday Tournament at VCA Tuesday night.

Jorge Adame and John Lupercio scored 13 points apiece for the Saints. Both buried three 3-point shots. Adame snared eight rebounds and Lupercio had five.

Darren Cortez scored eight points and made five steals for the Saints. Santa Maria point guard Anthony Morales gave the Saints a solid all-around game, with six points, seven rebounds, five assists and five steals.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

