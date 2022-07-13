A Santa Maria Fastpitch Softball League All-Star team made a trip to the Five Cities area and came back home with some hardware.
The Santa Maria Quakes 8U All-Star team won the 5 Cities Beat the Heat Tournament last weekend.
The team beat the Arroyo Grande Eagles 5-4 in the championship game on Sunday, July 10. The girls are now headed to the state games in San Diego this weekend, a tournament that runs July 15-17.
The team is coached by Gilbert Arguijo, David Valdez, Danny Barragan and Joey Salazar. The team's roster features Salysia Arguijo, Leah Perez, Mahalia Arias, Arianna Rodriguez, Laila Torres, Izabella Valdez, Amerie Salazar, Leanne Barragan, Aubrie Gonzalez, Breanna Marrero, Alanie Gonzales, Melanie Llamas and Nevaeh Regalado.
Hancock season passes now available
All-Sport season passes are now available to the public for the upcoming 2022-23 academic year. To purchase a pass, fans should visit the ticketing page of the AHCBulldogs.com website.
The all-sport season pass permits entry into all regular-season home events for football, men's basketball, women's basketball, baseball, and softball. Passes and tickets are not required for our home soccer, swimming or golf events during the regular season.
A standard all-sport season pass permits entry for up to two individuals per event while a family pass allows entry for up to four individuals per event. Fans will also have the ability to choose a digital or physical pass upon checkout this season. Sales for the all-sport pass option are set to close on Aug. 24.
Sport-specific season passes will go on sale at a later date, while single-game tickets will be available for purchase on the school’s website one week prior to each event.
For questions related to ticketing information, please contact Shelby Scott (shelby.scott@hancockcollege.edu).
CHS Hall of Fame dinner
The Cabrillo High Hall of Fame Dinner is back.
The fundraising event is set for Friday, Aug. 5 inside the Cabrillo High cafeteria. Doors are set to open at 5 p.m. and the event starts at 5:30 p.m. There's also a pre-event aquarium open house tour from 4:30-5:30 p.m.
The tickets are $30 if purchased ahead of the event and $35 at the door. Tickets can be purchased at the school's main office at 4350 Constellation Road in Lompoc, Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
The school's boosters club is encouraging tickets to be purchased on the school's store website, cabrillospiritstore.myschoolcentral.com.
A silent auction is also being planned by the football boosters club to raise funds for the upcoming football season. The school is asking for items to be donated for the silent auction. Contact Michelle Poquette at poquette.michelle@lusd.org to arrange donations of items or for more information.
Junior Golf Camps at Rancho Maria
"Big" John McComish is hosting junior golf camps this summer for boys and girls ages 6 to 16.
Camps are set for July 18-21 and Aug. 1-4.
The cost is $60 per camper and the sessions run from 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Rancho Maria is located at 1950 Casmalia Road in Santa Maria. Contact McComish at (503) 409-9829 or email at golfpro313@gmail.com.
Righetti golf coach Brian Tomooka will also help out at some of the camps. The clinics will work on swinging, chipping, putting, rules and etiquette.
