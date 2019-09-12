History has been made.
The Santa Maria Times' Player of the Week contest is in its sixth season and we have our first winner from Santa Barbara High.
Dons QB Deacon Hill, a 6-foot-4, 220-pound junior, is that history-maker.
Hill has been voted the Player of the Week for Week Two.
Hill's supporters dished out 1,192 votes as of 5 p.m. Thursday.
You have free articles remaining.
The signal-caller edged Righetti standout Logan Mortensen, who finished with 976 total votes. The quarterbacks were neck-and-neck all week, but Hill, the Wisconsin commit, came out on top.
Hill was nominated after he completed 17 for 25 passes for 265 yards and 3 TDs while also rushing for two more scores in a 55-7 win over Channel Islands on Sept. 6.
Mortensen threw four TD passes in the first half, before sitting in the second, of Righetti's 42-6 win over Pioneer Valley.
Sadly, the Dons and Warriors do not play each other this year. That would be quite a matchup. The lone Santa Barbara team the Warriors play this year is Dos Pueblos.
Santa Barbara (3-0) plays St. Bonaventure at San Marcos High. Righetti (3-0) hosts Bakersfield Centennial Friday night.