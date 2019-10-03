St. Joseph's girls tennis team was bidding Thursday to saddle San Luis Obispo with its first league loss this year, and after about four hours on the St. Joseph courts the final result was ...
Well, there was no final result. With the teams tied 3-3 after the six singles matches and with all three doubles matches still in progress, the coaches decided to suspend the match because of darkness.
At the moment, the Tigers are 7-0 in Mountain League play. The Knights are 10-2, 5-2. No St. Joseph girls tennis team has beaten a San Luis Obispo squad in recent memory.
There are no lights and only five courts at the St. Joseph facility, and all that hindered efforts to get the full match in.
The match will resume Friday at St. Joseph where the doubles teams left off after the match that started at 3 p.m. Thursday afternoon stretched into the evening with no conclusion.
When play finished Thursday, St. Joseph's No. 1 doubles team of Emily Wilson and Katelynn Haskell led San Luis Obispo's Lauren Ramirez and Ingrid Chen 6-1, 0-1.
St. Joseph's Michahjuliana Lundberg and Shianne Gooley led San Luis Obispo's Paige Lund and Quinn Hamilton 3-2 in the first set. The teams were on serve.
The Tigers' Lulu Dai and Alex Caprau led the Knights' Gina Rigali and Marlee Hernandez 6-4, 3-0 in the No. 3 doubles match.
The St. Joseph Knights kept their Ocean League girls volleyball record spotless (3-0) with a straight-set victory Thursday night against the Orcutt Academy Spartans in a match played at Orcutt Junior High.
Knights coach Trish Gooley, Shianne's mother, said efforts to get the match start time moved up because of the courts and lighting situation at St. Joseph were fruitless.
"(San Luis Obispo's) coach couldnt get hold of his athletic director, and I didn't get hold of (the San Luis Obispo coach) soon enough," said St. Joseph's coach.
Two earlier recent matches at St. Joseph, with the Knights going against Paso Robles and Atascadero, were moved up from the customary 3 p,m. start because of the courts and lighting situation at St. Joseph.
The Paso Robles match started at 2:30 p.m. The Atascadero match started at 2 p.m. The Knights won both.
Three of the six singles sets Thursday went to a third set, only prolonging the match all the more.
Each time, the player who lost the first set wound up winning the match. Haskell edged Hannah Minnery 6-7 (4), 6-2 (10-7) in the No. 3 singles match. Minnery staved off three match points, but on match point number four, her shot went wide and Haskell earned a big win for the Knights.
The teams played five hours at San Luis Obispo in the first round, with the Tigers winning 5-4. San Luis Obispo won four of the six singles sets in that one, with Wilson, at No. 1, and Lundberg, at No. 2, earning the only singles points for St. Joseph.
Thursday, the Tigers won two of the three three-set matches. Chen rallied past Shianne Gooley, 2-6, 6-3 (11-9) at No. 4 singles. Chen came from a break down, at 2-3 in the second set, to force a third set.
Hannah Gill downed Janelle Brickey 6-4, 6-3 (10-5) at No. 6 singles. Wilson and Lundberg breezed through their singles sets, with Wilson defeating Ramirez 6-1, 6-1 at No. 1 and Lundberg blanking Lauren LaFaille 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2.
Orcutt Academy 5, Pioneer Valley 3
The Spartans (5-12, 5-5) edged the Panthers in an Ocean League match at Pioneer Valley.
The No. 3 doubles set was halted because of darkness.
Orcutt won both doubles sets that were completed, and that was the difference. Kayla Pablo and Isabelle Lopez won 6-2, 6-0 at No. 1. Korrina Bender and Melani Amarasekora won 6-3, 6-2 at No. 2.
The teams split six singles sets. Pablo won 6-1, 6-0 for Orcutt at No. 1, Lopez won 7-6 (3), 6-3 at No. 3 and Riley Speer won 6-0, 7-5 at No. 6.
Ashley Barbosa rallied for a 2-6, 6-4 (10-7) win at No. 2 singles for Pioneer valley, Daisy Cisneros won 6-3, 7-5 at No. 4 and Blanca Antonio won 7-6 (9), 6-0 at No. 5.
Santa Ynez 13, Lompoc 5
Claire Collison, Emily Withrow and Kaitlyn Thompson all swept three singles sets for the Pirates, who won a Channel League match at Lompoc.
Sophia Curti and Alexa Yacoub won twice for Santa Ynez at No. 1 doubles, and Clara Newton and Isabella Curti did the same at No. 2.
Sandie Fahle and Hailey Fernandez won twice at No. 2 doubles for the Braves.
Girls golf
Righetti 258, San Luis Obispo 269
The Warriors (8-3, 5-1) beat the Tigers in a Mountain League match for the second time this season, this time at San Luis Obispo Country Club.
Righetti's Claire Alford and San Luis Obispo's Katie Leebrick were the co-medalists. Both shot a 47 over nine holes.
Teammates following Alford for Righetti were Kyra Kase (49), Kayla Minetti (52), Cameron Reynoso (53) and Grace Minetti (57).
"This course was one of the tougher ones," said Righetti coach Brian Tomooka. "Kyra has been playing well.
"Kayla finished strong. She pulled it together after some rough holes. We needed those (good) scores down the stretch."
Pioneer Valley 250, Santa Maria 309
The Panthers beat the Saints on The Lakes course at Blacklake in Nipomo, Pioneer Valley's home site. The Panthers squared their Ocean League record at 5-5.
The Saints shot their lowest team score of the season.
Pioneer Valley's Clarissa Novela and Julia Vargas were the co-medalists. Both shot a 46. Teammates following were Madison Hernandez (47), Breanna Villalobos (54) and Carmen Guerrero (57).
Novela, Vargas and Hernandez all shot a career low.
Kailani Balderama led Santa Maria with a 54. Teammates following were Marissa Evangeliste (61), Michaela Melena (62), Ashley Guzman (63) and Vivecca Baray (69).
Nipomo 258, Mission Prep 275
The Titans (8-0, Ocean League) remained perfect in league play with a win over the Royals at Dairy Creek in San Luis Obispo.
Nipomo's Kaitlyn Nunez was the medalist with a 45. Teammates following were Alexa Burdick (49), varsity newcomer Shannon Tryon with a personal best 53, Aaliyah Peinado (54) and Lily Brummitt (57).
Nipomo will play St. Joseph at 3 p.m. Monday at Santa Maria Country Club in a match between Ocean League leaders.
Santa Ynez 259, San Marcos 263
The Royals' Alex Mannion was the medalist with a 42, but the Pirates (10-3, 5-1) earned a narrow Channel League win at Sandpiper, the Royals' home course.
Morgan Blunt and Marina Vengel led Santa Ynez. Both shot a 47. Bridget Callaghan (49), Caelyn Linane (56) and Emily Ruiz (60) followed for the Pirates.
Girls volleyball
Righetti 3, Atascadero 1
The Warriors moved to 19-14, 4-3 with a solid Mountain League win at Atascadero. Set scores were 25-15, 25-19, 16-25, 25-13.
Mackenzie Kestler racked up 16 kills and three aces for the Warriors. Kyra Allen amassed 15 kills, two blocks and two aces.
Shaynce Valadez racked up 45 assists and four aces for the Warriors. Katrina MacKinnon had 11 kills.