The Nipomo High School cross country program hosted the inaugural Dana Adobe Run in Nipomo Saturday, and the host program's coach pronounced the meet a big success.
"There was a great team turnout, and the runners really liked the course," said Nipomo coach Carlyn Hinds, who coaches the school's girls and boys teams.
The event was designated to benefit the Dana Adobe Cultural Center in Nipomo. Runners in each race ran a 5K course across from the Cultural Center.
"The runners were saying things like 'A true cross country course.' 'Toughest course I've run this year,'" said Hinds.
"We learned from some things we did wrong (in hosting the meet), and we'll do better next time," Hinds said. "We'll definitely be hosting the event next year.
"The cross country program had been looking for ways to benefit the Dana Adobe Cultural Center, and we thought hosting a cross country meet would be a good way to do it."
Team entry fees for the meet were designated to benefit the Nipomo cross country program. Proceeds from concessions were designated to benefit the Dana Adobe Cultural Center. The top five teams and the top five individual finishers in each girls and boys race received medals.
"The workers at the concession stands were all volunteers," for Hinds. As for the course, "It's pastureland, grass, dirt, rolling hills," Hinds said shortly before the first race started. "No concrete, no parking lots."
Varsity fields included nine girls teams and 13 boy teams. Paso Robles won the girls team title with 93 points to runner-up Nipomo's 98. Atascadero sophomore Frannie Perry won the girls race in 21 minutes 03.7 seconds.
Atascadero won the boys title with 84 points to 95 for runner-up Paso Robles. Paso Robles and Templeton tied for second place, but the Bearcats got the runner-up spot because of a better finish for its sixth-place runner. Five runners for each team score in cross country.
Templeton junior Joshua Bell won the boys race in 17 minutes, 23.4 seconds.
Both winners pulled away early in their races. Taylor Sutton of Templeton finished second in 21:44.3 in the girls race. Tyler Dallak of Paso Robles, with a time of 17:41.7, was the runner-up in the boys race.
"This is a good course," Perry said after she won a race for the first time this year. "I like it that it's a true cross country course.
"It's not the hardest course I've run. The Brug Course at Santa Margarita (Lake) is the toughest. They have a big hill called The Wall, and the last mile and a half is all uphill. You have to see it to believe it."
Perry said, "Since this is my first win this year, it feels extra good."
Bell is a four-time race winner this year. He, also, said the Brug Course is the hardest course he's run. "Overall, the Brug Course is the toughest." Among other factors, "There's The Wall," at the Brug, Bell said.
"This course had maybe a few too many turns, but I like it. It's a classic," said Bell.
Cabrillo freshman Sophie Ramirez finished third, in 22:18.5, in the girls race. She said afterward that she was not a fan of the course.
"It was a pretty tough course," Ramirez said. "I didn't really like it. I like courses that are a little flatter, a little faster. This was a pretty tough course for me."
The Orcutt Academy girls finished third with 99 points, a point behind second-place Nipomo. Templeton, with 105 points, and Atascadero, with 108, rounded out the top five girls teams.
Cabrillo finished seventh with 117 points. Righetti finished eighth with 163. Yahaira Torres of King City was the fourth-place finisher in the girls race. Kayden Sanders of Nipomo finished fifth.
Area runners Kate Barnett of Nipomo (seventh place), Amaya Uvalle of Righetti (eighth) and Rylie Allen of Orcutt Academy (10th) all finished in the top 10.
King City, with 108 points, and Bakersfield Centennial, with 140, rounded out the top five boys teams behind Atascadero, Paso Robles and Templeton.
Righetti finished sixth in the boys team standings with 151 points. Orcutt Academy was ninth with 202, Santa Maria was 10th with 221, Nipomo finished 11th with 234, Cabrillo was 12th with 240 and St. Joseph was 13th with 344.
Andrew Miranda of Atascadero finished third in the boys race. Jose Bravo of North Bakersfield finished fourth and Nathan Cooks of Atascadero finished fifth to round out the top five behind Bell and Dallak.
Area runners William Funes of Righetti (ninth place) and Aram Ramirez of Santa Maria (10th) also cracked the top 10.