805 10U Orange wins USSSA Tourney
The 805 10U Orange squad, an area team, won the age group USSSA Santa Barbara Championship tourney at Girsh Park in Goleta last weekend.
The 805 team defeated MadSkills 9-1 to win the championship. Ryan Aparicio had five hits and drove in eight runs during the tournament for the 805 squad. He drove in four runs in the title game.
Ashton Bluem had eight hits during the tournament for the locals, as the 805 squad went 4-0 in the tourney.
Mason Majewski pitched a one-hitter for the 805 squad in the championship game. He struck out four.
Team members include Majewski, Aparicio, Bluem, Dominic Nevarez, Mason Anderson, Ivan Enriquez, Noah Kessner, Nolan Roberts, Connor Chanley, Hunter Arebalo, Kamron Walker and Kyle Milner. Coaches are Robert Anderson, Willie Milner and Jose Nevarez.
Santa Maria free football youth camp
Santa Maria High School and Pioneer Valley is hosting a pair of two-day youth camps next week.
The camps are free and open to all kids not yet in high school.
Santa Maria High will host the camp on July 29-30 from 6 to 8 p.m. on both days. Pioneer Valley will host the camp on Aug. 1-2 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on both days.
A parent or guardian must sign participants in at both clinics.
Participants can also register for the Santa Maria Youth Football League, which is now offering late registration. Only completed applications will be accepted.
Santa Ynez coaching openings
Santa Ynez High School has an opening for a girls varsity water polo coach and a junior varsity boys water polo coach. For more information, and to receive an application, contact Ashley Coelho at acoelho@syvuhsd.org.
Run for God 5K Challenge
The Run for God 5K Challenge, a free 12-week series of running and walking classes preparing attendees to compete in a 5K race, begins Saturday, Aug. 10 and runs through Nov. 23.
The group meets every Saturday from 9 to 10 a.m. at the Harbor Church, located at 751 E. Foster Road in Santa Maria.
The class is for ages 14 and up. Graduation day culminates on Nov. 23 with the Turkey Trot 5K race at Jim May Park in Santa Maria.
For more information, call David Dantzer at (805) 937-0213.
3-on-3 basketball tournament at First Baptist
First Baptist Church in Santa Maria is hosting a 3-on-3 girls and boys basketball tournament on July 26-27.
The tournament is for girls and boys ages 10-18.
It's a double-elimination tournament and there will also be a three-point shooting contest with an accompanying lunch on Saturday, July 27. There are cash prizes and a tournament T-shirt.
The cost is $15.
Visit fbcsantamaria.com/3v3 or call (805) 937-8405 for more information.
Hancock men's basketball summer youth clinic
Registration is underway for a summer youth clinic the Hancock College men's basketball team will coach Aug. 5 through Aug. 8 at Hancock's Joe White Memorial Gymnasium.
Hancock coach Tyson Aye, Aye's assistants and Hancock players will be the camp's instructors. The camp will stress all basic basketball skills.
To register, sign up at the gym prior to the clinic or visit athletics.hancockcollege.edu/camps/basketball camps. The cost is $85 per session. Checks can be made payable to AHC Men's Basketball.
For more information about the clinic, contact Hancock lead assistant coach Amaurys Fermin at 1-646-592-7205 or email amaurys.fermin@hancockcollege.edu.