St. Joseph looks ready to defend their title.
The Knights improved to 23-2 on the season and 9-0 in the Mountain League with a statement win over Arroyo Grande Friday night, thrashing the Eagles 77-33.
Now, on its own, the win may not seem that important. Arroyo Grande is now just 12-9 on the season and 5-3 in the Mountain League. But on Jan. 11, the Eagles looked like world-beaters, nearly knocking off St. Joseph and handing in the Knights a shocking league loss.
David Vidor with the block and @DreRoman10 with the poster. #santamariatimes pic.twitter.com/9g7Jlu1bZQ— Joe Bailey (@JBaileySMSports) February 5, 2022
But, somehow, St. Joseph erased a seemingly insurmountable deficit and won 75-69 after forcing overtime. In that game, St. Joseph junior Luis Marin knocked down a last-second 3-point shot to force overtime.
On Friday, now playing Arroyo Grande in its home gym, the game was completely different.
The Knights came out fired up in front of a packed home gym complete with a standing room only crowd.
After an early back-and-forth, a Luis Marin 3-pointer put the Knights up 9-5 and the Knights were off and running.
Elijah Allen hit freshman Tounde Yessoufou with a strong feed in the paint for a bucket and a 12-7 lead. Another Marin 3-pointer gave the Knights a 15-7 advantage and yet another Marin 3 put the Knights up 21-10.
.@ToundeYessoufou with the steal and breakaway dunk to give @SJ_Hoops a 34-14 lead over @AGHSEaglesHoops in the second. pic.twitter.com/V4BKbFOqTL— Joe Bailey (@JBaileySMSports) February 5, 2022
David Vidor, a 6-foot-8 senior, then blocked an Arroyo Grande shot that led to a huge Dre Roman dunk over Arroyo Grande's Josh McCune. Marin then rolled in another 3-pointer to give the Knights a 26-12 lead near the end of the first quarter.
In the second quarter, an Allen 3-pointer made the score 39-17, a Vidor lay-in in transition made it 43-17 and Roman scored in the paint for a 47-17 edge. The Knights ultimately took a 52-19 ead into the halftime break.
Yessoufou finished with an effortless 25-point performance as Marin finished with 20 as most of his damage was done in the first half. Roman also finished with 20 points.
Elijah Allen great feed inside to @ToundeYessoufou and @SJ_Hoops leads 12-7. pic.twitter.com/2BCpzhVsst— Joe Bailey (@JBaileySMSports) February 5, 2022
The Knights have now won 15 straight games with three games remaining in the regular season. The Knights should win those three final games next week, hosting Mission Prep (Feb. 8), Paso Robles (Feb. 10) and Nipomo (Feb. 11) to close out the season.
Then the Knights will most likely have the No. 2 seed in the CIF Central Section Open Division playoffs behind Clovis West, setting up a showdown with a talented Fresno San Joaquin Memorial team led by senior JoJo Hunter, a Fresno State commit who scored 54 points in a win over Madera South last week.
The Knights are currently ranked No. 26 in the state, according to MaxPreps, which will be used to determine the seedings for the Central Section playoffs.
Last spring, St. Joseph beat Clovis West in the Open Division semifinals at home before topping Memorial on the road in Fresno to claim the Open Division title. This year, it looks like the Knights will have to get through Memorial in the semifinals before traveling to play Clovis West in the final.
Clovis West will likely face TRAC foe Clovis North in the other Open Division semifinal.
Two more for @ToundeYessoufou pic.twitter.com/H8STECuxXf— Joe Bailey (@JBaileySMSports) February 5, 2022
Atascadero 95, Righetti 87
Righetti erased a 20-point deficit to send the game to overtime but weren't able to overcome the Greyhounds Friday night, falling overtime.
JT Trigueros led the Warriors with 27 points and Yash Patel added 19.
Angel Durazo and Terry Butler each had 13 and Jon Mangayao chipped in 10.
Girls basketball
Orcutt Academy 64, Righetti 40
Orcutt Academy was led by Khaelii Robertson who had 22 points and 14 rebounds. Giselle Calderon added 16 points with three 3-pointers and Chyanna Tell had eight points. Devyn Kendrick had nine points.
St. Joseph 68, Arroyo Grande 25
The Knights rolled on Senior Night as Andrea Stajic, a senior Cal Poly commit, had 18 points, eight rebounds, five assists and five steals.
Avary Cain added 18 points, four assists and three steals as fellow sophomore Kai Oani had 12 points. Junior Candace Kpetikou also scored 12.
The Knights honored seniors Stajic, Vanneza Sevilla and Sara Plemmons before the game.
I am very proud of Kacie. She went over 1,000 points tonight in a 66-46 win over Paso Robles. Nipomo moves to 21-4 on the season (7-1 in the Mountain League). This team is special. Go Titans!!! pic.twitter.com/ik6baQbP9c— John R Slover (@JohnRSlover1) February 5, 2022
Nipomo 66, Paso Robles 46
In a rematch of the CIF Central Section Division 2 title game from a year, the Titans rolled past the Bearcats, improving to 21-4 on the season and 7-1 in the Mountain League.
Nipomo senior Kacie Slover topped the 1,000-point mark in her career in the Titans' win.
Santa Maria 55, Pioneer Valley 39
The Saints erased a nine-point deficit on the road with a big third quarter to beat their rival Panthers.
The Saints are now 15-10 overall and 5-6 in the Ocean League their regular season finale on Tuesday at Templeton.
Yvette Lopez led Santa Maria with 15 points Friday as Luz Olea had 13 and Paula Juarez had seven.