There was a little confusion on the greens at Santa Maria Country Club on Monday.
But it wasn't anything the St. Joseph girls golf team couldn't handle.
St. Joseph golfers, hosting Mission Prep in a golf match at the club Monday afternoon, were a bit surprised to see a pro-am tournament going on at the same time they were set to tee off on the front nine.
So the Knights had to adjust, and played some holes on the front and back, and still managed to pull off a 255-313 win over Mission Prep.
Bella Aldridge had the best score of the day, earning medalist honors with a 48. Jacquelyn Mengel (51), Macie Taylor (51), Mackenzie Taylor (52) and Lita Mahoney (53) rounded out the scoring for the Knights.
"Nobody knew about the pro-am, so we started on the back," St. Joseph coach Jim Fosdick said, adding that the pro-am tournament featured a horse race format, which complicated things a bit more. "We got to (hole No.) 17, where we were supposed to play and the whole horse race was there."
Even-par came out to 35 on the holes the Knights and Royals played on.
"Bella has been up there in scoring. She's been one of our best golfers this year," Fosdick said. "This is the fourth or fifth time that she’s broken 50. Mackenzie shot 52 and she’s dying. She's got a bad cold with a cough and her eyes were watering out there on the course."
The Knights also overcame a little adversity with how the course played.
"The greens had been really slow but with the pro-am here they they punched, double-cut and rolled them today," Fosdick said. "The girls normally play the front nine, so none of them had been back there to see what the holes look like. I don't think Mission Prep had ever played back there either."
There was also a little history for the Knights: They recorded their first birdie of the season.
"Bella hit a 60-yard sand wedge and sank it" on a par 4, Fosdick said.
Kay Heffernan led Mission Prep with a 54 and Tabitha Vander Horst shot 55 for the Royals. Margaret Heffernan carded a 60 and Beth Heffernan shot 75.
Sophia Sostrin scored 69.
The Royals host St. Joseph on Thursday at San Luis Obispo Country Club.
"So far, so good," Fosdick said about his team's season thus far. "Everybody is improving every week. We've had some scores that were good and we are 5-0. I think we've got more girls shooting in the 40s than any other team in the league. We don’t have a superstar, but we are really deep."
Nipomo 268, Pioneer Valley 276
Medalist Kaitlyn Nunez shot a 42 over nine holes at the Lakes course at Blacklake in Nipomo, leading the Titans to a League win over the Panthers (3-4 Ocean League).
Teammates following for Nipomo were Alexa Burdick (54), Aadryah Peinado (54), Lilly Brummitt (55) and Grace Knight (63).
Clarissa Novela led the Panthers with a 51. Breanna Villalobos (54), Julia Vargas (55), Grace Ruiz (55) and Carmen Guerrero (60) followed for Pioneer Valley.
Santa Ynez 248, Dos Pueblos 300
Santa Ynez beat Dos Pueblos at the Alisal River Course in Solvang on Monday as Marina Vengel earned medalist honors with a score of 45.
Morgan Blunt (47), Bridget Callaghan (48), Caelyn Linane (52) and Emily Ruiz (56) rounded out the scoring for the Pirates.
Julia Schniepp (54) led the Chargers, followed by Chelse Ramirez (56) and Kathy Ramirez-Gijon (58).
College football (Saturday)
Hancock falls at Ventura
VENTURA - Ventura College pulled away with two late touchdowns and defeated Hancock College 35-14 in a non-league game at Ventura Saturday night.
The Pirates moved to 2-1. The Bulldogs are 1-1.
Maurice Smith pulled the Bulldogs within 21-14 on a 1-yard touchdown run in the third quarter then the Bulldogs got the ball in Pirates territory after a short punt in the fourth.
Hancock’s drive stalled and the Bulldogs missed a short field goal try. The Pirates, using a quick tempo attack, moved briskly down the field and Juan Gaytan scored on a 1-yard run.
A few minutes later, Pirates quarterback Nelson Yuen suckered the Bulldogs on a fake handoff and raced 65 yards for a score.
Gavin Grondahl hit Cajon Lakes for a 40-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter for the first Hancock score.
Hancock missed two short field goal tries and Ventura responded with a touchdown after both.
After the first miss, Chris Reeves threw a 53-yard touchdown pass to Terrell Vaughn in the second quarter for the first score of the game.
Yuen hit DeShaun Staples for a 19-yard touchdown pass to make it 14-0. The Bulldogs could not get closer than seven points after that.
Chuck Wick capped a 78-yard drive for the Pirates with a two-yard touchdown run near the end of the third quarter to make it 21-7.
Hancock’s powerful run game had its moments, but the Pirates did not allow the Bulldogs’ rushing game to make a dominant imprint on the game.
Hancock will play a non-league game at Culver City-based West Los Angeles College at 2:05 p.m. Saturday.