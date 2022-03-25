Righetti won its 11th straight game to start the season, routing Atascadero 12-3 on Friday afternoon.
Righetti pounded out 16 hits in the road Mountain League baseball game as JJ Ughoc stayed hot with a 3-for-4 showing, driving in four runs.
Ricky Smith also went 3-for-4 with a pair of runs as Ryan Boivin doubled and drove in two runs.
Senior right-hander Cooper Bagby earned the win, throwing five complete innings.
The Warriors are 11-0 overall and 6-0 in Mountain League play. They're scheduled to start a three-game league series against St. Joseph on Monday, though there is some rain in the forecast. The Warriors would play at St. Joseph on Monday at 4:30 p.m. if the weather permits. The Warriors will then host St. Joseph on Wednesday and play at St. Joseph on Friday.
Righetti has out-scored its 11 opponents 94-27 on the season.
Arroyo Grande 10, St. Joseph 0
The Eagles cruised past the Knights at home as Marc Byrum, James Bishop and Ryan Tayman each drove in two runs.
St. Joseph senior Chris Miller made his season debut after recovering from a broken leg during the football season. Miller threw the first inning and allowed five runs as Nike Peinado pitched the next two innings, allowing six hits while walking one.
The Eagles out-hit the Knights 13-5. After homering twice in the 11-9 come-from-behind win over the Knights on Wednesday, Judah Hill had three hits in three at bats and scored three times. Bishop and Tayman also scored twice.
Hill had two doubles as Kaden Tynes, Byrum and Tayman also doubled.
Byrum went four innings on the mound, allowing four hits, no runs while striking out three.
AJ Simmons went 2-for-2 for the Knights.
Santa Ynez 11, Carpinteria 5 (Thursday)
The Pirates beat Carpinteria to snap a three-game skid.
Senior righty Jackson Cloud went five strong innings, giving up no hits while striking out eight.
A 13-hit attack for Santa Ynez was led by Adam Stephens and Tanner Padfield, who each had three hits. Caleb Cassidy hit a two-run homer in the sixth for Santa Ynez..
Oscar Velazquez and Isaac Flores had hits for the Warriors.
"I'm proud of our entire team as they played unselfishly and their offensive approach improved," Santa Ynez coach Warren Dickey said. "Carpinteria is a young team, they worked their at-bats as they drew 10 walks."
The Pirates are 10-5 and the Warriors are 3-5-1.
Softball
Orcutt Academy 15, Santa Ynez 14
The Spartans scored seven times in the bottom of the seventh to beat the Pirates on Friday.
Danica Black went 3-for-4 with a run and two RBIs. Velen Velazquez went 3-for-5 with four runs and two RBIs. Cathy Silbey hit an RBI groundout to end the game.
The Spartans had 11 hits and the Pirates had 10. Orcutt committed eight errors and Santa Ynez committed six.
Riley Vannasap had four RBIs and three runs for the Pirates. Lily Martinez added three RBIs and two hits.
St. Joseph 3, Righetti 0
Taylor Mediano went 3-for-3 at the plate for the Knights as Lizette Carlos also had three hits for the Knights, who out-hit the Warriors 10-4.
Charli Ray Escobedo went six innings for the Knights, striking out eight. Mediano pitched the seventh to close out the win.
Jordyne Sarellano pitched a complete game for the Warriors.
College softball
Hancock improves to 14-7
Hancock beat Cuesta 9-4 on Thursday before topping Cabrillo 17-12 on Friday.
In the win over Cuesta, Mya Mendoza put the Bulldogs ahead in the opening frame with a two-run homer over the fence, but Cuesta quickly responded with a two-run dinger of its own and an unearned run to take the lead in the bottom of the inning.
Hancock surged ahead in the fifth after rattling off five runs to regain the momentum. Xchelle Glidewell got the rally started with an RBI single, while Antoinette Terrones drove one run in on a fielder's choice. Ehsya Glidewell registered three RBIs after a deep double to close the rally. Mendoza added to the cushion after coming through again in the seventh with a two-run double before Cuesta (10-16, 2-3 WSC) squeaked the one final run across the plate in the bottom of the frame.
Mendoza led the Bulldogs at the plate by registering four RBIs and two runs after a 3-for-5 showing. Abigail Salazar tallied two runs after a 4-for-5 performance, while Madison Gamble tacked on another score with a perfect 3-for-3 mark in the box.
Briana Muñoz (7-3) collected the win in the circle after twirling a complete game. She struck out four batters while allowing three earned runs after scattering nine hits.
In the win over Cabrillo on Friday, Salazar, a freshman from Righetti who's batting .440, went 2-for-4 with three RBIs and a run and Ehysa Glidewell homered. Gamble had a triple as she went 3-for-5 with three runs and an RBI.
Glidewll finished with four RBIs in the win, finishing 3-for-4 with three runs scored. Terrones had two hits, two RBIs and two runs.
College baseball
Hancock drops another heart-breaker
Ventura scored five times over the final two innings to beat Hancock on Thursday.
The Bulldogs led 7-1 heading into the bottom of the sixth inning. Ventura scored once in the sixth, three times in the seventh, once more in the eighth and four times in the ninth to send the game to extra innings, scoring a walk-off win in the 10th.
Ventura had 15 hits to Hancock's 10.
Parker Haskell had three RBIs for the Bulldogs. Brayan Nunez, a freshman from Santa Maria, walked three times and scored twice. Kalub Ramirez, a former Lompoc standout, went 2-for-6 with two RBIs. Joey Freitas also drove in a pair. Caelan Dalman walked three times and scored three times.
Hancock batters struck out 13 times and drew 11 walks.
Jacob Ortega and Zach Martinez each doubled and Haskell homered. Jake Steels had an RBI from the lead-off spot. Vance Serrano took the loss, allowing the game-winning run in the 10th.
Nate Wenzel was actually strong on the mound for Hancock, throwing the first six innings and allowing just two earned runs. The Hancock bullpen, featuring Lucas Earle, Ricardo Rodriguez, Bradley Waite and Serrano, allowed nine earned runs on nine hits 3 1/3 innings of work.
Ventura scored five times in the top of the ninth inning to win 8-5 at Hancock on Tuesday. The Bulldogs are 13-12 overall and 5-9 in WSC play. They're set to play Ventura at home on Saturday at 1 p.m. before hosting Rio Hondo on Tuesday at 3 p.m.