Golf Roundup
Pioneer Valley's Katrina Mata putts at the Santa Maria Country Club in October of 2019.

 Len Wood, File

Pioneer Valley's girls golf team scored a 283-293 win over Bakersfield Highland at Blacklake on Wednesday.

Katrina Mata, Marissa Dollinger and Meghan Contreras each shot 54 to lead the Panthers. Mia Acosta shot a 59 and Moniah Marquez shot 62. 

Jayden Mendez carded a 54 to lead the Scots. Kymora Harris shot 58, Liliana Vejanaro and Mila Mitchell each shot 60 and Kaelyn Penaloza finished with a score of 61. 

The Panthers are now 1-1 in duals on the season and play Thursday, Sept. 2 at Chalk Mountain against Atascadero and Lompoc. 

Boys water polo

Righetti 13, San Luis Obispo 11

Blake Cornelson and Caleb Donovan each scored four goals as the Warriors improved to 2-0 on the season.

Girls water polo

Righetti 17, Santa Maria 4

Ella Green had four goals to lead the Warriors as Bella Almaguer, Jade Mayorga, Faith Totorica and Jenna Salazar scored two goals apiece. 

Emily Arellano, Elli Ryan, Kayli Hernandez and Zoe McGehee scored one goal apiece.

Madisyn Cutfliff made four saves and Gianna Tell had five.

Maria Reyes scored all four goals for the Saints.

Righetti is 2-0 on the season and plays at Morro Bay on Sept. 1.

