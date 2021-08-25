Pioneer Valley's girls golf team scored a 283-293 win over Bakersfield Highland at Blacklake on Wednesday.
Katrina Mata, Marissa Dollinger and Meghan Contreras each shot 54 to lead the Panthers. Mia Acosta shot a 59 and Moniah Marquez shot 62.
Jayden Mendez carded a 54 to lead the Scots. Kymora Harris shot 58, Liliana Vejanaro and Mila Mitchell each shot 60 and Kaelyn Penaloza finished with a score of 61.
The Panthers are now 1-1 in duals on the season and play Thursday, Sept. 2 at Chalk Mountain against Atascadero and Lompoc.
Boys water polo
Righetti 13, San Luis Obispo 11
Blake Cornelson and Caleb Donovan each scored four goals as the Warriors improved to 2-0 on the season.
Girls water polo
Righetti 17, Santa Maria 4
Ella Green had four goals to lead the Warriors as Bella Almaguer, Jade Mayorga, Faith Totorica and Jenna Salazar scored two goals apiece.
Emily Arellano, Elli Ryan, Kayli Hernandez and Zoe McGehee scored one goal apiece.
Madisyn Cutfliff made four saves and Gianna Tell had five.
Maria Reyes scored all four goals for the Saints.
Righetti is 2-0 on the season and plays at Morro Bay on Sept. 1.
VOTE: Five football standouts up for Player of the Week
Jacob Nava, Santa Maria, SR, RB/LB: 11 tackles, fumble recovery, blocked field goal, 14 carries 58 yards in 3-0 win over East Bakersfield.
Gabe Sanchez, Nipomo, JR, LB/RB: 6 carries, 20 yards; 8 tackles, 3 TFLs, INT in 21-16 win over Santa Ynez.
Deville Dickerson, Lompoc, SR, WR/DB: 83-yard kick return TD; 79-yard punt return TD; two TD catches, blocked kick, four tackles in 48-27 win over Paso Robles.
And here's how the first quarter ends, with some Kaden Tynes juke moves.— Lorenzo J. Reyna (@LJ_Reyna) August 21, 2021
Frontier up 13-7. @JBaileySMSports @caseybuschertv @SMTSportsDesk @NickWilsonTrib pic.twitter.com/8FP4H6UNeP
Kaden Tynes, Arroyo Grande, SR, RB/LB: 7 carries, 38 yards; 1 catch, 10 yards; 10 tackles, sack, blocked field goal in 53-12 loss to Frontier.
Jack Susank, Mission Prep, SR, RB/LB: 8 carries, 174 yards, 2 TDs; 5 tackles, INT, fumble recovery for TD; 7-for-7 on PATs.