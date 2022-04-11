Marcus Guzman has been named the head coach of the Pioneer Valley High School boys basketball team.
In a press release from the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District, it was noted that Guzman brings more than 20 years of coaching experience at the high school level and has coached multiple teams at the school.
Currently, he is a special education teacher at Pioneer Valley and has coached both the boys and girls golf teams. He has also worked as an instructional assistant in the Special Education Department.
"I am grateful for the opportunity to coach our men's varsity program at Pioneer Valley,’’ Guzman said, according to the press release. “I am looking forward to meeting the players in the program and begin working for the upcoming season."
Guzman started coaching during the 2001-2002 season in the Righetti High School girls program under head coach Harold Olivera and continued there through the 2004-05 season.
In 2005, he began coaching at Pioneer Valley in the girls program under David Amido as the head JV girls coach. Guzman has coached in both the girls and boys basketball programs at Pioneer Valley, most recently as the head girls JV coach under coach Mike Bloodworth. He is also the head coach of the boys and girls golf teams at Pioneer Valley and has coached other sports such as cross country, tennis, softball and track and field.
“We look forward to coach Guzman and his vision for the PVHS basketball team,’’ said PVHS athletic director Anthony Morales.
Guzman takes over for Ross Rivera, who led the program previously. The Panthers went 17-11 last season and 10-0 in the Ocean League, though most players from that team are set to graduate later this spring.
Baseball
St. Joseph completes sweep
The Knights completed their sweep of Paso Robles on April 8 and has this week off after building up a four-game win streak.
The Knights are 5-12 overall.
In the 10-6 win over Paso Robles last Friday, Travis Royal went 3-for-4 with two runs and two RBIs. Chris Miller went 2-for-4 with two runs and an RBI.
Miller had a triple and a double and Royal had a triple. Caden Cuccia went four plus innings and struck out five and Niko Peinado closed out the game, striking out six over the final three innings.
Lions stomp Conquerors
In an April 8 game, VCA beat Coastal Christian 15-4 as James Fakoury struck out 11. The freshman also went 4-for-5 at the plate with a triple and five RBIs.
Josiah Heller went 2-for-5 with two RBIs and Angel Paredes finished 2-for-5 with three RBIs. The Lions are slated to host Newbury Park Adventist on Tuesday. They're 6-1 in league and 7-6-1 overall.
Softball
Escobedo powers St. Joseph
CharliRay Escobedo had a big day against Atascadero on April 8. She threw a complete game three-hitter while striking out eight and also went 3-for-4 with a double and four RBIs at the plate.
Jaylee Cantu went 2-for-3 with a run in the 9-0 win over Atascadero. Dylan Prandini and Cali Gamble each scored twice.
The Knights are 13-6 overall and 5-3 in Mountain League play. They'll resume Mountain League play on April 27 at Templeton.
Orcutt Academy coaching openings
There are a pair of varsity head coaching positions open at Orcutt Academy High School. The Spartans are looking for a head coach for their 8-man football program and a head coach for the girls golf program.
Those interested can email the athletic director at cmckenzie@orcutt-schools.net.
Canley runs at Arcadia
Lompoc High senior Sheldon Canley Jr. ran at the Arcadia Invitational on Saturday, competing in one of the biggest track meets in the country.
The speedster, who's signed to play running back at San Diego State, ran a 10.91 in the 100-meter dash, per coach Jake Brown. Canley was seventh in his heat.
"We’re happy with the time," Brown said. "He’s ahead of last year’s pace at the same point of the season, which ended with him running a 10.64 and placing second in CIF Finals."
Canley ran a 10.90 at a Channel League Meet against Santa Barbara at Huyck Stadium on April 6, which is his season best.