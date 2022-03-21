Righetti's JJ Ughoc is quickly proving to be one of the area's top hitters.
St. Joseph's Taylor Mediano is looking like one of the area's top young pitchers, though she can hit a little bit, too.
Both were honored at Monday's Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table, held at Giavanni's Pizza in Orcutt.
Ughoc went 5-for-11 in three games last week, smacking three doubles and a triple while driving in four runs and scoring three times. Righetti went 3-0 and Ughoc, a junior, was named the Male Athlete of the Week on Monday.
Mediano threw a no-hitter in an 8-0 win over Atascadero on March 16. She also had 10 strikeouts in a 5-1 win over Mission Prep. Mediano went 2-for-3 with three RBIs and a run scored in the win over Atascadero, helping her to the Female Athlete of the Week award.
Ughoc on fire
"It's pretty surprising. There are a lot of guys on this team that deserve it," Ughoc said of being named the Male Athlete of the Week. "There are a lot of guys from other schools doing great things, so it felt good."
Righetti coach Kyle Tognazzini noted how Ughoc has developed over the last year, becoming a full-time varsity starter after spending some time on the JV squad last spring. Heading into Monday's game at Atascadero, Ughoc was batting .462 with 12 hits, eight runs, 12 RBIs, five doubles, two triples and a homer on the year.
"It was pretty rewarding. Last year I struggled a little bit, so I worked really hard this offseason," Ughoc said. "This season I showed up early, stayed late, did everything I could to make sure I had a good spot. It feels really rewarding."
Mediano honored for second no-hitter
Mediano already has two no-hitters on the season, the one against Atascadero and another against Bakersfield Foothill on March 2.
"It's really surprising since I'm a freshman," Mediano said of being named Female Athlete of the Week. "Coming into high school, I didn't know much, but I'm doing pretty well."
Mediano says playing travel ball over the years has prepared her for the high school level, allowing her to play with "confidence."
"I believe in myself and it helps me know that I can compete against all these other great pitchers around here," Mediano said.
Mediano says her fastball tops out at 60 mph and she throws a screwball, curve, rise, changeup and fastball.
"I'm more of a pitcher first, but I like to keep my bat ready so I can help out my team," Mediano said.
Righetti
Tognazzini, the Warriors' baseball coach, also highlighted pitchers Omar Reynoso and Cooper Bagby at the Round Table. Reynoso and Bagby both threw complete games in wins over San Luis Obispo last week.
St. Joseph
Athletic director Tom Mott introduced Mediano and her teammate Seleny Chavez, a standout freshman infielder for the Knights, who entered the week with a 10-4 record. Mott also highlighted two volleyball standouts in Gavin Galanski and Will Hartman.
Lompoc
Athletic director Claudia Terrones brought a standout group of athletes, including top swimmers Mark Ainsworth and Iwa Martinson, a sophomore, who's No. 1 in her class. Ainsworth is the No. 5 student in his class. Terrones also introduced baseball players Jordan Scott and Brandon Brickey and two tennis players who happen to be foreign exchange students: Jasper Sandvoss and Danilo Stanojevic.
Pioneer Valley
Athletic director Anthony Morales showed off a strong group of student-athletes, including a trio of baseball players who've helped the Panthers get out to a 7-3 start: Rudy Mendez, Richie Robles and Andy Morales.
The Panthers were also represented by top tennis player Valentin Tello-Galindo, swimmer Jericho Orcino and swimmer Katherine Vega.
Santa Maria
Athletic director Dan Ellington introduced three tennis players in Evan Hoyos, Efrain Morelos and Abraham Carrillo, while also recognizing two of the Saints' top baseball players in Alex Milner and Ruben Guzman.
Valley Christian
Pete Fortier, baseball coach and AD, brought two of his top players: Jacob Sanders and James Fakoury, who helped the Lions score a decisive 8-1 win over a good Dunn team last Thursday.
Orcutt Academy, Santa Ynez, Cabrillo and Hancock College were not at Monday's Round Table. The next Round Table is set for March 28 at Hancock College. The Round Table Hall of Fame dinner is set for May 18 at the Elks Lodge in Santa Maria.