The Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table (NSBCART) has selected two male student athletes and two female student athletes as the organization's Male and Female Athletes of the Week for the week ending Oct. 28.

Pioneer Valley football players Adrian Mora and Allan Jimenez are the NSBCART Male Athletes of the Week. Lompoc tennis players Vera Ortiz and Rianna Stouppe are the organization's Female Athletes of the Week.

Mora had 10 tackles and made a critical block of a PAT kick to help the Panthers score a 21-20 upset against co-Ocean League champion Atascadero in a league game, and regular season finale, at Pioneer Valley Friday night.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

