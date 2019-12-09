Orcutt Academy sophomore basketball player Giselle Calderon is just getting used to shining on the big stage.
Santa Ynez wrestler Richie Castro-Sandoval, a senior, is used to it.
Either way, both were impressive winners at the Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table on Monday.
At the weekly luncheon held at Giavanni's Pizza in Orcutt, Calderon won the Athlete of the Week honor for the first time. She led her team to a 4-1 record last week as the Spartans beat Santa Ynez while also recording wins over Cabrillo and Lompoc. Their lone loss was to Santa Barbara, which was a two-point defeat. Calderon averaged 12 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 4 assists in those five games.
Calderon gave a moving speech to thank her coach, Tom Robb, and all her opponents in attendance who have helped motivate her.
"I may not show it on the court, but I appreciate every single one of you guys because you all bring different types of energy to the court. I appreciate that," Calderon said. "I look forward to this season and I can't be more grateful to have this competition. You make me better and that's what sports are about."
Castro-Sandoval won the award once last year as a junior. He won again Monday.
He has verbally committed to wrestle for Cal State Bakersfield next year. At 120 pounds, Castro-Sandoval won his weight class at the Newbury Park Tournament last weekend, pinning his first three opponents in under a minute before scoring a victory in the title match via a minor decision. Castro-Sandoval is 9-0 on the season and one of the top-ranked wrestlers in his class.
"Maybe a lot of you guys are wondering how this short kid got here, but it's all about trust," Castro-Sandoval told the dozens of student-athletes in attendance. "Trust your coaches, trust the process and it'll all work out for you, as long as trust everybody around you and have a small circle of people around you. There's no reason you guys can't be up here."
Castro-Sandoval's season continues Wednesday as the Pirates host Santa Barbara in a Channel League dual.
Orcutt Academy
Athletic director Chad McKenzie spoke for the Spartans as Robb, the girls basketball coach was battling the flu. McKenzie feels the Spartans' girls basketball team is the best in the school's history. He's probably right as the Spartans are 7-1 on the year. McKenzie feels Calderon has the ability to play at the next level once her Spartan career is done.
In addition to Calderon, Erynn Padhal also represented the OAHS girls hoops team at Monday's Round Table.
Cabrillo
Athletic director Gary West spoke for the Conquistadores who were represented by Miiya Adames and Lydia Monedero from girls wrestling, Jireh Velasquez and Bennett Richards from boys soccer and Jesse Jenkins and Alexa Smith from girls basketball.
Lompoc
Former athletic director Dick Barrett highlighted the Braves' last week, introducing top goal scorer on the boys soccer team Alfredo Botello, girls basketball standout Alyssa Grossi, girls wrestler Jasmine Hernandez and boys wrestler Corbin Hayes.
Pioneer Valley
Athletic director Jeff Monteiro was on hand for the Panthers, bringing six student-athletes along to the weekly Round Table.
Rachel Ramos and Kiana San Juan represented the Panthers girls soccer team while Alexander Lara and Jorge Mendez were on hand for the boys soccer team at PVHS. The Panther boys are 6-0-1 on the season.
Andy Ojeda and Vicent Wilson represented Panther wrestling. Ojeda won his 132-pound weight class at the Old Dutch Invitational last weekend. Wilson took third in heavyweight.
St. Joseph
Soccer coach Alex Spence spoke for the SJHS boys soccer team, welcoming two standouts Jackson Stahl and Henry Adam.
Natalie Reynoso spoke for her girls basketball team, introducing teammates Jaylee Cantu and Alexis Brackett.
The Knights wrestling team was represented by Jacob Medrano, who won the heavyweight title at the Old Dutch, and teammate Richie Gonzalez who finished second in his class.
Santa Maria
Athletic director Brian Wallace spoke for his Saints, introducing girls basketball players Iceis McNutt and Carlissa Solorio, who helped the Saints beat VCA and Santa Ynez last week.
Gilberto Gomez and Javier Real represented Santa Maria soccer. Wallace said the Saints are ranked in the top 10 in the state and are the No. 1 team in the Central Section.
Santa Ynez
Athletic director Ashley Coelho spoke for the Pirates, introducing Castro-Sandoval and teammate Jose Rodriguez. Coelho also brought a hoops trio of Grace Padilla, Haily Maniscalco and Quincy Valle.
Diego Reynoso and Nico Rocha represented the Pirate boys soccer team.
Valley Christian
Randy Stanford spoke for his girls hoops team at VCA. Stanford said his team has been wiped out by illness and injury early in the season, but should be back to 100 percent for Tuesday's game against Maricopa.
Stanford brought players Grace Cose, Lindsay Mikkelson and Jenna Mason.