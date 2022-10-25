Malachi Jordan is the top receiver for the Santa Maria High School football team. Jayda Henrey is the season kills leader for the Santa Ynez girls volleyball team.
Both played up to their high standards last week. As a result, Jordan and Henrey are the Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table (NSBCART) Athletes of the Week for the week ending Oct. 22.
Jordan has 63 catches for 658 yards and six touchdowns this season. The Pioneer Valley secondary literally could not cover Jordan Friday night, and the junior amassed nine catches for 110 yards as the Saints beat the Panthers 15-9 at Pioneer Valley for only the second win for Santa Maria in 16 tries in the teams' annual Main Street Classic.
Jordan caught the first of two Josue Elena touchdown passes, a 14-yarder.
Henrey, a senior, set the Santa Ynez school single season record for kills as the Pirates swept Cabrillo 3-0 (25-17, 25-16, 25-9) on the road and Mission Prep (25-11, 25-16, 25-21) at home to finish their regular season.
Henrey racked up 20 kills against Cabrillo to set the Santa Ynez school single record mark for kills at 299. She amassed 12 more kills against Mission Prep to finish the regular season at 311.
The No. 7 Pirates will host No. 10 Reedley in the first round of the CIF Central Section Division III playoffs Tuesday night. Start time is set for 6 p.m.
The Santa Maria football team has a bye this week.
College football
Eastern Washington 17, Cal Poly 10
Gunner Talkington threw two touchdown passes and Wyatt Hawkins kicked a 34-yard field goal as Eastern Washington defeated Cal Poly 17-10 in a Big Sky Conference football game Saturday on Mustang Family Weekend inside Alex G. Spanos Stadium on the Cal Poly campus.
The Mustangs defense has struggled most of the year. The unit contained the Eagles most of the way Saturday, but the offense couldn't put up enough points as Cal Poly dropped to 1-6, 0-4. Eastern Washington is 2-5, 1-3.
The Mustangs used three quarterbacks. On his first snap for Cal Poly, Kahliq Paulette ran 57 yards for a touchdown less than four minutes into the game for a 7-0 Mustangs lead.
After the first Talkington touchdown pass and an Eastern Washington field goal, Cal Poly tied the game at 10-10 on a 33-yard field goal with seven seconds left before halftime.
Paulette completed two of his four passes for 14 yards. Starter Spencer Brasch passed just once, for a two-yard completion. Freshman Bo Kelly received most of the snaps for the Mustangs, and he completed 11 of his 21 passes for 102 yards. However, he was intercepted three times.
With two lost fumbles to go with the three interceptions, Cal Poly turned the ball over five times. The Eagles had three turnovers themselves.
Chris Coleman was Cal Poly's top receiver with four catches for 67 yards, and Josh Cuevas and Logan Booher each made three receptions. Paulette rushed for 113 yards on just five carries.
Roberson caught seven passes for 64 yards for the Eagles, and Chism had six receptions for 57 yards. Justice Jackson was the top Eastern Washington rusher with 91 yards on 18 carries. Tuna Altahir added 61 yards on 15 carries.
Jay'Vion Cole, with two interceptions, a blocked field goal, one pass breakup and three solo tackles, led the Cal Poly defense. Elijah Ponder added eight tackles, two for lost yardage.
Cal Poly will play at UC Davis at 4 p.m. this Saturday in the annual Battle for the Horseshoe.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.