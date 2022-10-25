Malachi Jordan is the top receiver for the Santa Maria High School football team. Jayda Henrey is the season kills leader for the Santa Ynez girls volleyball team.

Both played up to their high standards last week. As a result, Jordan and Henrey are the Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table (NSBCART) Athletes of the Week for the week ending Oct. 22.

Jordan has 63 catches for 658 yards and six touchdowns this season. The Pioneer Valley secondary literally could not cover Jordan Friday night, and the junior amassed nine catches for 110 yards as the Saints beat the Panthers 15-9 at Pioneer Valley for only the second win for Santa Maria in 16 tries in the teams' annual Main Street Classic.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

0
0
0
0
0

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

Recommended for you