Natalie Aguilar is one of the youngest starters on a dominant Lompoc High softball team that's contending for a Channel League title this year.
Rudy Mendez is one of the more seasoned players on a Pioneer Valley baseball team that also hopes to be contending for a league championship.
Both were honored as the Athletes of the Week at Monday's Northern Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table held at Giavanni's in Orcutt.
Aguilar, a freshman catcher for a Braves team that entered the week 15-2 on the season and 8-1 in the Channel League, went 5-for-8 last week, with three doubles and a home run. She drove in six runs and is batting .519, with five HRs, 23 RBIs and a .963 slugging percentage this season.
Mendez went 3-for-7 with four runs, a double and a home run with two RBIs in two wins against Santa Maria last week. He entered the week hitting .368 on the season with 11 RBIs and 13 runs scored.
The Braves have two pivotal softball games against Dos Pueblos this week, starting with Tuesday's scheduled game at home against the Chargers. Dos Pueblos beat Lompoc 1-0 on March 1. Pioneer Valley has a pivotal Ocean League series against Nipomo, which also enters the week unbeaten in league play, starting Tuesday.
"It's amazing," Aguilar said of her immense success at the varsity level as a freshman. "This is the best I've ever done in my softball career and I've been playing for a while. It feels good to get Athlete of the Week, I mean, being a freshman and starting on varsity, it feels great."
The Braves beat Santa Barbara 19-0 and 6-0 last week.
"This is a great group of girls, we've started off strong and we're just trying to finish strong," Aguilar said of the Braves, who are eyeing a Channel League title and a deep playoff run this spring. "We want to make CIF and make it pretty far. It's a great group of girls."
Aguilar said of taking on Dos Pueblos this week: "They're definitely going to be good games. They've got a pretty good pitcher, but we can definitely beat them. It'll be a great week."
Mendez and the Panthers beat Santa Maria 11-1 and 12-2 last week, improving to 10-3 on the season and 4-0 in league play.
"It feels good," Mendez said of beating Santa Maria last week. "We're always talking trash to each other, but we've obviously been friends since we were small. It's pretty cool to get some bragging rights over them."
Mendez seemed a bit stunned when his name was called as Athlete of the Week. Mendez is producing for the Panthers after taking two seasons off to focus on football.
"Honestly, I didn't think I was going to get it, but it feels good to have this," Mendez said. "Especially with me being gone for a couple of years, I bounced back pretty good."
The Panthers are a deep group this season, with a lineup that features Mendez, Estevan Fonseca, Jesus Nava and Richie Robles. Nava and Fonseca also attended Monday's Round Table to be recognized for their play this season. Nava has played every inning at shortstop for the Panthers this season. Fonseca went 5-for-8 last week with four RBIs at the plate last week and also threw a complete game with 11 strikeouts.
"It's pretty cool to be a part of this team, our whole team is pretty stacked," Mendez said. "Our bond is pretty strong, we're together, we're always hanging out on weekends. It's great to be part of this team."
Lompoc
Former football coach and athletic director Dick Barrett, now a Round Table board member, spoke for the Braves, introducing Aguilar from the softball team, baseball players Isaiah Hernandez and Andrew Porter and swimmers Gustavo Delgado Flores and Clara Ainsworth.
Barrett highlighted the Lompoc baseball team's 4-3 win over Santa Barbara last Friday.
Pioneer Valley
Athletic director Anthony Morales spoke for the Panthers, introducing Mendez, Nava and Fonseca, and girls swimming standout Lilo Munos-Cervantes, top boys swimmer Nick Limon and softball standout Jazmyne Molina.
Valley Christian Academy
Baseball coach and AD Pete Fortier introduced two players, Tristan Fortier and Toby Musselwhite. The Lions beat Shandon 15-1 on Friday as Caleb Young threw a no-hitter with 11 strikeouts. The Lions played Coast Union in a pivotal Coast Valley League game Monday.
Orcutt Academy
Chad McKenzie highlighted the play of the boys tennis team, which clinched its first Ocean League title last week with an unbeaten run through the league. Spartan swimmers Ryan Lacoste, Dylan Adams, Mason Enthoven and Edward Wallace were also highlighted for the Spartans, as they've hit nearly two dozen CIF cut times this season in various events.
Cabrillo
Jonathan Osborne brought a talented group of Conquistadores on Monday. Osborne, once the longtime head coach of the CHS baseball team, is now an assistant coach as his son Cole Osborne is the varsity head coach.
Osborne highlighted the play of Fernando Calderon, a senior captain, and Spence Gallimore. The Conqs edged Santa Ynez 9-6 last Friday with three runs in the sixth inning.
Osborne also introduced top tennis players Vent Huizar and Mateo Jimenez and swimmers Iris Benoit and Madeline de la Concha.
Representatives from Hancock College, Righetti, St. Joseph, Santa Ynez and Santa Maria did not attend Monday's Round Table.