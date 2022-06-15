Pioneer Valley isn't exactly a basketball powerhouse. But, during the 2021-22 season, it certainly looked like it.
Ross Rivera guided his team to an undefeated Ocean League title then.
The Panthers didn't just win the league championship, they dominated the entire league. Every league win was by double-digits, with the narrowest victory a 64-53 result against Santa Maria.
In fact, the Panthers out-scored their league opponents by 26.5 points per game, winning their 10 league games by a combined 265 points.
For Pioneer Valley's impressive run against Ocean League foes, Rivera has been named the All-Area Coach of the Year for the 2021-22 season, chosen by the sports staff at the Santa Maria Times. (Rivera has since stepped down as head coach of the Panthers and longtime PVHS multi-sport coach Marcus Guzman has taken over).
The Panthers finished 17-11 last season and won the program's first ever league championship in its 17-year history.
The Panthers had never finished higher than fifth place before Rivera's arrival and a move to the Ocean League. The Panthers had a winning record just once before Rivera arrived when they went 16-12 and 7-7 in the PAC 8 League in 2017-18.
From the 2005-06 season through the 2016-17 season, the Panthers went 14-138 in league games.
Over the last two seasons, playing against Ocean League opponents, the Panthers have gone 18-4.
Rivera had a feeling before last season started that the Panthers had a chance to thrive.
"I feel like we're going to be the ones that teams feel they need to beat," Rivera said last November. "That's just my own opinion, but our guys are tough and they work hard. Going off last year's results, that's where I think we stand."
Rivera was right as the Panthers rolled through the Ocean League untested.
"These kids, man, they worked hard," Rivera said after the Panthers clinched the league championship. "We've been working since last year for this. This is the goal, it's gone by really fast. The kids have stayed positive and stuck with it. We started out 1-7... The kids want this, they know it's not given to them and they've got to go out and take it."
Rivera was a 6-foot-7 forward during his playing days. He starred at El Diamante High School in Visalia and played at the College of the Sequoias in his hometown. He then transferred to the University of Pacific in Stockton. He averaged 8.9 points and 2.5 rebounds in 97 games with the Tigers. Rivera is the grandson of former Cal Poly men's coach Ernie Wheeler, who also coached for a stint at Hancock College. Rivera played professionally in Mexico for multiple years after playing in college.
Rivera's leadership helped the Panther players also earn some individual recognition. Senior Isaiah Guerrero was named the Ocean League's Most Valuable Player and the All-Area Defensive Player of the Year. There certainly appear to be some challenges for the program ahead with replacing Rivera, Guerrero and a strong group of seniors. They'll also likely play in the tougher Mountain League and three more schools -- Santa Ynez, Cabrillo and Lompoc -- join the Central Coast Athletic Association this coming season.