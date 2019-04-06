It’s time to cowboy up.
And if you’re a fan of the Santa Maria Elks Rodeo, it’s also time to pony up.
“It’s time to open your wallets in support of the rodeo, the queen candidates and the community,” said Elks Recreation President Peter Sterling, who is also the longtime chairman of the Queen Committee.
“I think the queens are the tradition that’s the glue that holds the rodeo together," Sterling said. "It really brings the whole community into the event.”
That also means the countdown to the 76th annual Santa Maria Elks Rodeo is officially underway.
It began Saturday night at the Elks Lodge with the first public introduction of this year’s four Elks Rodeo Queen contestants at a special kickoff dinner and auction.
Over the years, the queen candidates have raised more than $12 million — money that goes directly to supporting programs that benefit the community.
A packed Elks banquet hall crowd got to meet the four young women who are now officially vying for this year’s crown — Emily Sabedra, Brianna Thompson, Nerissa Arellano and Alejandra Ramos.
Their names have been Santa Maria’s best-kept secret. All four knew they’d been chosen back in November but were sworn to secrecy, not allowed to tell anyone outside their immediate families.
“We had to keep it secret and it’s been killing me,” said Arellano. “I’m definitely excited. It’s finally time that I can tell everyone it’s me.”
Sabedra, a sophomore at St. Joseph High School and the only non-senior in the group, is representing the United Way of Northern Santa Barbara County.
“I’m working to raise awareness of the plight of homeless veterans,” said Sabedra. “The majority of the funds we raise will go to finding housing for homeless veterans and to help them get back on their feet.”
Sabedra's fundraising will include a reverse drawing and a raffle, with the winner getting a two-year lease on a Toyota Tacoma pickup truck.
Thompson, a senior at Nipomo High School, represents the Santa Maria Noontime Kiwanis.
“I work with a program that helps adults with disabilities,” said Thompson. "We’re holding a ladies bunco night, we’re planning a poker trail ride, we’ll hold a Santa Maria Barbecue Festival, a golf tournament. There will be something for everyone.
“We’re trying to build an all-inclusive park in Santa Maria for children and adults that is accessible to everyone, whether they have disabilities or not," she said. "Some of the money we raised will also go toward scholarships.”
Thompson will do double duty at every rodeo performance.
She will likely also be one of the sponsor flag riders.
“I’ve done it for the last six years, but I haven’t made this year’s team yet,” said Thompson. “We have tryouts tomorrow (Sunday) at 8 a.m. I hope to make the team again.”
Arellano represents VTC, the Vocational Training Center. She is a senior at Righetti High and has worked on VTC’s queen campaign the past six years.
“I’m really happy that it’s my time to represent VTC,” said Arellano. “We’re planning a couple reverse drawings, a Kentucky Derby party and a golf tournament.”
VTC also has the brightest item up for grabs — a 2019 bright orange Corvette — that will be raffled off for $100 a ticket.
“The money we raise will help VTC in its work with people who have physical and mental disabilities,” said Arellano.
Ramos is a senior at Orcutt Academy and represents the Kiwanis Club of Guadalupe.
“We’re planning a menudo breakfast, a special Taste of the Central Coast event with a lot of local restaurants coming out, a reverse drawing and a 2 Guys Pizza night,” said Ramos.
“We’re raising money for scholarships, to help the library, local sports teams and senior citizen programs.”
Win or lose, being named a Santa Maria Elks Rodeo Queen candidate has created a special bond among the girls.
“We all want to win, but this is a good-natured competition,” said Sabedra. “I love these girls.”
There was also a special presentation to John Brown, the father of Lexi Brown, who died after battling cancer.
“Lexi was the inspiration for our Golden Circle of Champions,” said Tina Tonascia, the Rodeo’s chief operations officer. “During the National Finals Rodeo (in December in Las Vegas), the Las Vegas Journal Review wrote an article about Lexi and how she inspired the Golden Circle. We had that article framed and gave it to John.”
Santa Maria Mayor Alice Patino was among the night’s honored guests. Patino presented the city’s official “Go Rodeo” proclamation.
“That makes it official. The 2019 Santa Maria Elks 76th annual Rodeo is officially underway,” said Tonascia.