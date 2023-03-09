031023 Righeti Robles 01.jpeg
Righetti senior right-hander Alex Robles persevered through the falling rain and a rising pitch count Thursday as Righetti beat Centennial 1-0 behind his complete game shutout. 

 Kenny Cress, Staff

Righetti senior right-hander Alex Robles persevered through the falling rain and a rising pitch count Thursday. He was rewarded with a complete game win and a two-hit shutout.

Ricky Smith singled home Caden Cuccia with the only run of the game in the third inning, and Righetti edged Bakersfield Centennial 1-0 in a non-league game at Righetti. The Warriors moved to 4-5, The Golden Hawks dropped to 4-4.

Cuccia, a transfer from St. Joseph, hit a one-out double in the bottom third. Smith drove Cuccia in one out later.

