Righetti senior right-hander Alex Robles persevered through the falling rain and a rising pitch count Thursday. He was rewarded with a complete game win and a two-hit shutout.
Ricky Smith singled home Caden Cuccia with the only run of the game in the third inning, and Righetti edged Bakersfield Centennial 1-0 in a non-league game at Righetti. The Warriors moved to 4-5, The Golden Hawks dropped to 4-4.
Cuccia, a transfer from St. Joseph, hit a one-out double in the bottom third. Smith drove Cuccia in one out later.
Though he threw around 100 pitches, "I wasn't getting that tired," Robles said after notching his second complete game in four appearances.
"I relied mostly on my fastball," as Centennial batters were reaching base late, mostly via walks, Robles said. The strategy worked. Robles' fastball effectively tailed away from right-handed hitters throughout.
After walking no one and hitting no one through the first 4.2 innings, Robles struggled some with his control as the rain fell more steadily. He walked a batter and hit one with two outs in the fifth inning and yielded two more walks sandwiched around a fly out in the sixth.
Robles worked out of all that, getting a flyout for the third out in the top of the fifth and getting a grounder for a double play, that second baseman Cuccia started by stepping on the bag, to get out of the sixth.
Centennial catcher Trenton Hernandez got to second base on a two-base throwing error to start the top of the seventh and moved to third on a groundout. However, he took off for home on a bunt by Aaron Montenegro, and Righetti first baseman Ben Munoz threw out Hernandez easily. Robles got the last out on a lineout to center.
"Alex threw very well," said Righetti coach Kyle Tognazzini. "He threw some of his best pitches," after the Golden Hawks got runners on late.
Centennial pitcher Austin Moccardini didn't give up much himself, six hits in his six innings of work.
The benches cleared briefly in the bottom of the fourth. One of the Centennial players appeared to say something to Righetti's JJ Ughoc after Ughoc was tagged out at home after being caught in a rundown. Ughoc took exception, and players from both teams came onto the field.
The umpires and coaches restored order, no one was ejected and the teams shook hands afterward without incident.
The home plate umpire persevered after two foul balls bounced up and struck him on the leg.
The game was moved to a 2 p.m. start in hopes of avoiding the rain, which was not forecast to start until 4 p.m. early Thursday. The game did end shortly before 4, but the rain came early.
"I would like to thank our administration and our athletic director (Kevin Barbarick) for allowing us to be able to get this in," said Tognazzini. "It's been tough, but they're good guys to count on," when the weather doesn't cooperate, which it often hasn't this season.
Righetti is scheduled to play at Santa Ynez March 18 at 11 a.m. in the Warriors' Mountain League opener.
The Conquistadores spotted the visiting Pirates a Dallas DeForest solo home run in the third inning but scored four times in the sixth to move to 8-0 with a non-league win over Santa Ynez (3-3-1).
Cabrillo starter Spencer Gallimore (4-0) pitched six innings, gave up two hits, struck out six, walked two batters and hit two. Landon Mabery, the Cabrillo starting catcher, pitched the seventh inning and earned the save.
Gallimore had a hit and drove in a run. Mabery and Ryan Story both went 1-for-3 for Cabrillo. Santa Ynez starter Caleb Cassidy gave up just two hits in his 5.1 innings on the mound. Cabrillo won despite getting just three hits.
The teams' scheduled Friday game against each other at Santa Ynez has likely been washed out. Cabrillo is scheduled to play a non-league game at Bishop Diego March 15 at 4 p.m. Santa Ynez is scheduled to host Righetti March 18 at 11 a.m. in the Mountain League opener for both teams.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.