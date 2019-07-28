SONOMA — Robert Hight brought the heat to Sonoma.
On a sunny Sunday, with track temperatures hovering near 130 degrees, Hight kept his cool and raced to his 50th national event victory.
All four of the No. 1 qualifiers made it to the final round of eliminations at Sunday’s 32nd annual National Hot Rod Association (NHRA) Sonoma Nationals at Sonoma Raceway.
But only one — Hight — drove off with a victory.
The defending Sonoma Funny Car champion picked up his fifth win of the season, defeating Matt Hagan in the finals with a 3.973 second run at 325.45 miles per hour to Hagan’s 4.030/316.60.
“I think we proved today that on a 130 degree track, we can compete with anybody.”
In Top Fuel, the Torrence family stretched its streak of reaching the finals to 10 straight races.
But for the first time in the run for the family-owner Capco Contractors Team, it was Billy Torrence who made it to the final round where he defeated No. 1 seed Clay Millican with a 3.804 second, 320.20 mph pass, besting Millican’s 3.842/321.65.
Greg Anderson raced past No. 1 seed Alex Laughlin for the Pro Stock title and Andrew Hines topped No. 1 qualifier Matt Smith for the Pro Stock Motorcycle crown.
Billy Torrence was the No, 3 Top Fuel qualifier. His son Steve, the series points leader and defending series champion, clocked in at No. 2.
To get to the finals, the meant the father and son would have to meet in the semifinals and, for the first time in seven showdowns, the father got the better of the son, with dear-old-dad ending his son’s streak of nine straight finals (3.779/324.75 to 3.822/311.97).
“We had a good car coming into race day. I raced as fast as the track would give me,” said Billy Torrence. “I’m blessed to be able to race as a father-son team but when we line up against each other, I don’t notice who’s next to me.”
Then he had to go up against Millican, who knocked off former Mello Yello Series champions Brittany Force and Antron Brown to reach the finals.
“We knew Clay had a good car. I thought we had a good car, too and we proved it,” said Torrence. “Now we’ll go home (to Kilgore, TX) and go out to our favorite Mexican restaurant tomorrow night. On the way over, I’m going to ask him how it feels to go out to dinner with the Sonoma winner.”
Hight’s 50th win puts him third on the list of all-time Funny Car wins.
“The first national event I ever attended as a fan was here. It was 1988 and I was a year out of high school,” said Hight. “I never dreamed I could race a Funny Car. I saw these guys run and I thought they were superheroes. Now I get to drive one and I still have to pinch myself.”
John Force’s bid for his 150th race win remained elusive, ended in the semifinals against Hagan when Force’s transmission hung up at the starting line.
“I just couldn’t get it out of reverse. I didn’t see that coming,” said Force. “We tried everything but the car wasn’t going to go.”
For Anderson, it was two straight race wins, having won last week in Denver.
That’s a huge turnaround for Anderson who, until the last two weeks, hadn’t won a race since 2018 in Denver.
“It feels great. It’s been a long time since I won two races in a row,” said Anderson. “I’ve always felt that I’ll do this until I can’t do it any more. When you don’t win in a year, you start wondering if maybe you should think about hanging it up. This is going to do a lot for me. I know I can still do it. I know I still want to do it.”
Anderson defeated No. 1 qualifier Alex Laughlin in the finals with a 6.602 second, 211.10 mph run to Laughlin’s 7.203/175.6) for his 93rd career race win.
And Andrew Hines kept his 2019 record perfect, going 7-0 on the season while winning his 55th overall race.
He topped Smith with a 6.822/197.36 final against Smith’s 6.790/198.00.
“It’s phenomenal. It’s just mind-boggling what we’ve been able to do this year,” said Hines.
Hines also won Saturday’s Mickey Thompson Pro Bike Battle.
“I’ve been fortunate enough to win the Bike Battle seven times but haven’t been able to parlay that Saturday win into another one on Sunday. It’s fantastic to finally be able to do both.”
After Denver and Sonoma, the NHRA wraps up its three-race Western Swing next week in Seattle.
With Anderson’s wins in the swing’s first two stops, he’s the only racer with a shot at sweeping the swing.