The Warriors have their rings.
Righetti High's football team celebrated its first ever CIF championship once more Friday night as the Warriors received their CIF championship rings at halftime of Friday night's powderpuff football game at their home stadium.
Righetti is the first and only 11-man football program in the Santa Maria Valley to capture a CIF championship. They clinched that title with a dominant 34-7 win over Madera Liberty in the CIF Central Section Division 5 championship game on Nov. 26, 2021.
Righetti then went on to make the state championship game. The Warriors beat Northwood in Irvine 14-7 to win the SoCal Regional championship and played at Atherton Sacred Heart Prep in the CIF State Division 5-A championship game, falling 16-0.
The Warriors' playoff run was a thing of magic. Righetti struggled during the regular season, going just 1-8 against a schedule that featured some of the top teams in the 805 area code.
But once the playoffs started, the Warriors hit their stride. They pummeled Atascadero 28-6 in the playoff opener and routed Coalinga 34-18 in the quarterfinals.
In another home game, Righetti dismantled Bakersfield Ridgeview 27-6 in the semifinals, advancing to host Liberty in the final.
The team is coached by Tony Payne and was led by a large group of seniors that included running back Ryan Boivin, safety/receiver Cooper Bagby, receiver/defensive back Elias Martinez, linebacker Zach Monighetti, lineman Malachi Broome and defensive linemen Case Bishop and Hayden Baichtal.
"This championship still feels good every single day," Payne said. "Time marches on, we just got done with spring ball, but we think about everything we went through last season. We learned so much and it was really nice to see these guys tonight."
Payne said another moment with this group was special as most of his athletes have moved on to other sports or start after-school jobs.
"It was super nice to get them all back together," Payne said. "A lot of them are graduating on Thursday and going off to do amazing things and I'm just so glad they got to experience this and we send them off as champions."
Payne credited team moms Ashly Lawshea for working with some of the senior players to help dial in the look of the ring.
"Shout out to Ashly Lawshea, she's our team mom and she met with our seniors, of course Boivin, Bagby, Martinez, they checked out some models and this is what they went with," Payne said.
A big purple Righetti 'R' adorns the large face of the silver rings. The words 'CIF' and 'Champions' are on the sides and players' names are written around the finger."