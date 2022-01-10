Righetti's Dominic Mendez is pictured after winning his weight class at the Doc Buchanan wrestling tournament in Clovis on Saturday. Mendez won the 116-pound title at one of the nation's top prep tournaments.
Standing on top of the podium as champion of the Doc Buchanan Invitational had always been a dream for Righetti High senior Dominic Mendez. It became reality on Jan. 8th as Mendez took home a vaunted cowboy hat, which is given to the winner of each weight class, as the winner of the 116-pound weight division at the tournament held at Clovis High School.
Mendez, who entered as the tournament's No. 2 seed, upset the No. 1 seed Ray Ray Harris Jr. of Clovis Buchanan High School 6-0 in the final to win one of the most prestigious tournaments not only in California but in the nation.
“It means everything. I have been working hard and I have always wanted a Doc B hat,” Mendez said. “I used to come watch this as a little kid and growing up this has been my goal.”
Mendez had lost to Harris a few weeks ago at another tournament. He said that loss prepared him for the rematch with Harris.
“Two weeks ago, I lost to him at the Zinkin Classic and it was a tough loss for me. I took it hard,” Mendez said. “I went back to the room and trained hard to get one percent better every day and worked on (my) mistakes. This was a lot of hard work.”
Mendez took an early 2-0 lead after the first period by scoring a takedown. He extended the lead with a reversal in the second period and secured the win with one final takedown of Harris in the third period.
“I opened up. The last time, I was hesitant and held back a lot of my stuff,” Mendez said about the success he had against Harris last weekend. “I just went out there and had fun and was relentless and aggressive.”
Mendez, a Cal Poly signee, dominated in four matches en route to the finals. He opened up the tournament with a 18-2 technical fall victory over Alex Morales of South Torrance. He then defeated SLAM Academy’s (Nevada) Manuel Saldate by a 10-4 decision.
In the quarterfinals, he earned a 5-0 decision over the No. 11 seed, Jacob Jones from Rancho Bernardo. Mendez defeated No. 3 seed Koda Holeman of Clovis High to punch his ticket to the finals.
“I felt like I wrestled OK. I can do better,” Mendez said. “(I can be) a lot more on my feet, pushing the pace better but I got the job done and I am happy”
Mendez said the victory gives him confidence moving forward throughout the year as he hope to capture a CIF State championship.
“This brings me a lot of confidence. I still have a lot more work to do,” Mendez said. “I need to get better. My next job is to become a state champion and achieve my overall goal”
Righetti’s Jeremy Oani also finished on the podium as he finished in eighth place in the 109-pound division.