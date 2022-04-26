Cate's Kennedy Kirkland just edges Righetti's Riley Allen in the 100-meter dash during Saturday's Santa Barbara County Track and Field Championships held at Santa Ynez High School. Kirkland won in 12.43 to Allen's 12.72.
Righetti High School captured the girls team title at the Santa Barbara County Track and Field Championships Saturday at Santa Ynez High School. Coach Megan Cota leads her staff atop the podium after Saturday's win.
The Warriors not only won it, they won it convincingly. Righetti scored 132 points as a team, 42 points ahead of second-place Santa Barbara.
Head coach Megan Cota says the feeling of finally coming up with that county title was an exhilarating one, especially considering the Warriors did it with an average-sized team.
"Anyone who knows track, whether it's on the boys side or the girls side, you want like 30 kids to be able to win something," Cota said. "We brought 15 girls to the county championships and only 11 of them scored and we won by 40 points.
"That's a huge margin, especially because the year before we lost by two points."
Before narrowly missing out on a county title in 2021, the Warriors missed out on first place by five points in 2019 and by 10 points in 2018.
"We've been trying to win this for 10 years and we won by a huge margin and we weren't planning on it," Cota said. "These girls are absolutely outstanding."
The Warriors started off on the right foot with a win in the 4x100 relay, with Emily Carpenter, Riley Allen, Kendra Daniels and Sienna Hernandez contributing to the win. Daniels then finished second in the 200-meter dash with Allen finishing in third. Carpenter also scored two points by finishing in seventh.
Allen is just a sophomore and she finished second in the 100-meter dash at last year's county meet.
Hernandez, Peyton Carrera and Carpenter then also added points in the 400-meter dash before Carrera finished fourth in the 800 and Sierra Daley was eighth to help Righetti's cause.
Maraitzel Moreno-Gutierrez had a huge day in the distance races, finishing third in the 1,600 before winning the 3,200.
"She's always been the top distance runner at Righetti the past four years," Cota said of Moreno-Gutierrez. "We started here together and I'm very sad that I'm losing her. I've never coached a team that she hasn't been on, so that's going to be weird."
Cota said she put Moreno-Gutierrez into the two-mile race on a whim and it worked out.
Tyrah Streeter was fourth in the 100-meter hurdles and third in the 300 hurdles.
Righetti was also second in the 4x400 relay with Carpenter, Hernandez, Streeter and Carrera running.
Daniels then continued her big day, winning the high jump with ease, clearing 5-feet, the only competitor over 4-4. Daniels took third in the long jump at 16-00.5. Cota said this is Daniels' first season competing on the track team.
"It's her first year with us on the team and she's one inch from the school record in the high jump," Cota said of Daniels. "She's chasing down the Righetti record in the long jump, trying to beat Kenna Wolter's records in those."
Wolter is now the head track coach at Hancock College.
Melanie Echo was sixth in the pole vault to add some points with Daley taking seventh.
Then came the throws, where Righetti was incredibly strong as senior Tainali Felemi won both the shot put, at 37-0.75 and in the discus. Fellow senior Aurey Henry added some points with her seventh-place finish in the shot put. Felemi won the discus at 114-09 and Henry was fourth at 103-01.
"Aurey was born to be a thrower, her dad is the coach," Cota said, mentioning throws coach Toby Henry. "I'm sad we'll be losing him when Aurey graduates. She's looking at a few schools, looking at where she'll throw."
Cota said Felemi has a top-10 mark in the discus (131 feet) this season.
"She's going on to great things," Cota said of Felemi.
The Warriors will now turn their focus to the Mountain League Championships. The prelims are Friday in Paso Robles with the finals on Thursday, May 5. The CIF Central Section divisional championships are May 13 and the CIF Central Section Championships are May 21. The state meet is slated for May 27.