Righetti's Braden Claborn runs with the ball during the Aug. 27 game against Lompoc. The Righetti junior was voted Player of the Week for his performance against the Braves, where he threw three touchdown passes in the 42-20 defeat.
Joe Bailey, Staff
Righetti's Braden Claborn throws a pass during a game against Lompoc on Aug. 27.
The Righetti quarterback, who's a junior, threw three touchdown passes in his first varsity start for the Warriors to earn his nomination.
There were 2,914 votes counted when the polls closed on Friday at 2 p.m. The poll opened Tuesday night.
Claborn edged a very good field of candidates.
St. Joseph's Travis Royal had the biggest receiving night the area has seen this season, hauling in three touchdown passes in a loss at Bakersfield Frontier on Aug. 27. Royal, a senior, finished with seven catches for 156 yards. He received 547 total votes ton finish in second place.
Also nominated was Santa Ynez linebacker Mikey Gills, who had 16 total tackles and 1 1/2 sacks in a 26-21 win over Fillmore. Gills finished third in the voting with 429 total votes.
Santa Maria's Jacob Nava won the award after the opening week of the season and earned another nomination after leading the Saints with 148 rushing yards in a 13-6 loss to San Marcos. Nava finished fourth this week in the voting with 369 total votes.
Claborn earned his nod after connecting on a trio of touchdown passes in the 42-20 loss to Lompoc last week. He threw two touchdowns to senior Cooper Bagby and another to senior Elias Martinez. Claborn and the Warriors played at Santa Barbara in a non-league game Friday night.
Royal and Nava both were off Friday night as the Knights and Saints had byes. Santa Ynez and Gills hosted Nordhoff Friday night.
Canley and Lompoc played host to Cabrillo in the Big Game Friday. He earned a nomination after rushing for 193 yards on 21 carries and scoring three touchdowns in the win at Righetti.
Nipomo routed Cabrillo 56-0 to improve to 2-0 on the season as Reese accounted for five touchdowns, throwing two and running for three more. Reese completed 6-of-7 passes for 92 yards and the two scores. He needed only five carries to rush for 132 yards and three scores against Cabrillo. Reese and the Titans played at Pioneer Valley Friday night.
Complete scores and game recaps from Friday night's games can be found online at santamariatimes.com.