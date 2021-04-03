Six Righetti High wrestlers competed at the National High School Wrestling Showcase in Coralville, Iowa, last weekend.
Righetti junior Dominic Mendez took third in the 115-pound weight class while Matthew Rodriguez, also a junior, finished sixth in the 138-pound weight class.
The tournament features about 800 wrestlers from around the country.
The other Righetti wrestlers who competed in Iowa were Tyson Escobedo, Brayden Ruiz, Aaron Ibarra and Jeremy Oani.
Baseball
Nipomo 4, St. Joseph 2, 8 Inn.
The Titans scored twice in the top of the eighth to beat the Knights.
Nipomo's Victor Ortiz started and went six innings. He gave up four hits, two earned runs and struck out five.
Carter Stevens earned the win, pitching two innings in relief and striking out four.
Jesse Ahedo went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI.
Cole Gilson also drove in a run for the Titans and Justin McKee had two hits.
Noah Skarda started for the Knights and went five innings and gave up just one earned run.
The Titans scored on a wild pitch and a single by Cole Gilson in the eighth inning.
The Titans are 3-2 on the season and play at Righetti on Saturday after the San Luis Obispo game scheduled for the week was canceled.
The Knights are 2-2.
Santa Maria 8, Atascadero 4
The Saints beat the Greyhounds and moved to 3-2 on the season.
San Marcos 5, Lompoc 1
The Braves dropped their second straight game to a Channel League opponent, falling to 3-2 on the season.
San Marcos is 5-1 on the year.
Dos Pueblos 13, Santa Ynez 0
The Pirates were no-hit in a Channel League loss to Dos Pueblos. The Pirates are 2-3 and Dos Pueblos moved to 2-3 on the year with the win.
Bishop Diego 8, Cabrillo 6
The Cardinals scored a non-league win over Cabrillo on Saturday.
The Conqs are 1-3 on the year. The Cardinals are also 1-3.
Arroyo Grande 6, Pioneer Valley 1
The Eagles are now 7-0 on the season after a win over Pioneer Valley, which fell to 1-4.
Sam Caulder went 2-for-3 for A.G. Ryan Tayman scored twice and Kayden Tynes had two RBIs.
Templeton 10, Orcutt Academy 0
The Eagles moved to 3-1 on the season and dropped the Spartans to 0-2.
Softball
St. Joseph 11, Righetti 0, 5 Inn.
Briana Munoz drove in three runs and scored twice for the Knights while CharliRay Escobedo earned the win, striking out four batters on four hits through five innings. Lita Mahoney drove in a pair of runs for Knights
Boys tennis (Friday)
San Marcos 16, Santa Ynez 2
The Royals defeated the Pirates in a Channel League match on Santa Ynez’s senior day.
The Pirates honored their seniors, Josh Kazali and Eli Onnen. Kazali earned a 6-3 win at No. 3 singles.
Noah Thompson earned the other Santa Ynez point with a 6-1 win at No. 1 singles.