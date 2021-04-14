Righetti senior Kidasi Nepa has one thought about playing rival St. Joseph in Friday night's football game.

"Really, we're just blessed to have this opportunity to play," Nepa said during Wednesday's practice. "We didn't think we'd be here a year ago, so just to be here is amazing. I mean, there are emotions, but it's more of a thankful feeling."

For much of the last year, doubt and uncertainty surrounded the high school football season. Even in March, when the season was finally beginning, Righetti ran into another major obstacle when COVID-19 testing discovered an outbreak within the program. The team was forced into a 10-day quarantine just days before its season was set to begin.

That resulted in a two-week delay.

Now, the Warriors and Knights are all set to play Friday night at Righetti. Kickoff is slated for 6 p.m. In-person attendance is limited to players immediate family members. The game will be streamed live on santamariatimes.com/live.

"We've handled it so well," Nepa said of the team's obstacles. "Honestly, we just meshed way better and this brought us closer. These guys are my brothers and we've felt we had a good team for a very long time, we just haven't had the opportunity. Now we've got the opportunity so we've got to take advantage because it's a five-game season."

Righetti enters the game 2-0 on the season after a 34-7 win over Paso Robles and a 28-0 win over San Luis Obispo. St. Joseph is 4-0 on the season, outscoring its opponents 168-20.

It will mark the first varsity start against St. Joseph for junior quarterback Joaquin Cuevas, who's played well in the Warriors' two wins.

"We finally get to see what we're made of," Cuevas said of Friday's game. "Just two good teams going at it and it's finally some good competition."

The offense has been performing well enough, though "we're having a lot of penalties and we need to get that locked down," Cuevas said. "That's the only thing that's getting us, penalties and fumbles. We will get that locked down. It's been a good week of practice so far. I'm pretty confident."

The Warriors are a run-first offense with Nepa, Adrian Ruffino and Chris Miller having success on the ground so far this spring. Cuevas feels the passing game is ready when called upon.

"We're obviously a run-first team, but, honestly, I think if we want to have an opportunity to win we need to open up our passing game some more," Cuevas said, noting that Casey Daniels will be out with an injury.

Receiver/defensive back Elias Martinez has been a revelation this spring, making big plays in the passing game and on defense, intercepting a pair of passes in the opener. Miller had a 75-yard touchdown run in the win over SLO last week after scoring two touchdowns, intercepting two passes and recovering a fumble in the opener against Paso Robles.

Righetti coach Tony Payne says Miller and Luke Guerrero have led the defense, with Guerrero being the team's leading tackler.

"Two games in, we've kept our intensity high and we've really swarmed to the ball," Guerrero said Wednesday. "We've really eliminated the big plays and keeping them to a minimal gain. I'm confident our guys can fill the holes where needed and make the tackle."

St. Joseph's season will almost certainly end Friday as the Knights will play their fifth game. Righetti will have two games remaining, with an April 23 contest at Arroyo Grande and an April 30 game at Templeton.

St. Joseph has won five straight against Righetti in the game known as the Battle for the Shield, though Payne has gotten the Warriors close in his two tries. St. Joseph won the 2019 meeting 22-7 and the 2018 contest 27-21. St. Joseph won in 40-14 in 2017, 43-7 in 2016 and 42-6 in 2015. Righetti last won in 2014, routing the Knights 37-14.