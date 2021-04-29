The list of classics is growing in the Righetti-Arroyo Grande rivalry.

Another stirring, dramatic girls basketball game occurred Thursday night at Righetti's gym. The Warriors, who trailed throughout the game, rallied to force overtime and then rallied once again to beat Arroyo Grande 59-57.

The Warriors were down 48-42 with 3 1/2 minutes left in regulation. Madisyn Cutliff tied the game at 50 to force overtime with a minute left.

The Eagles took a 56-52 lead in the extra period, but Martha Durazo made two free throws to cut the lead to two before an Arroyo Grande free throw made it a three-point lead.

Senior Malia Cabigon was fouled on a drive and made two free throws for Righetti, making it a one-point game.

Durazo was fouled on a rebound and made one free throw to tie the game before Cabigon got an offensive rebound and was fouled. She made one free throw on that trip before getting fouled again on another with Righetti up 58-57. She made one free throw with 20 seconds left and the Righetti defense forced multiple stops in the waning seconds to win the game.

"It's just me and the hoop when I'm at the free throw line," Cabigon said of her thought process on the key free throws she made down the stretch.

Arroyo Grande had a chance to win the game with a second left when Righetti fouled on a loose ball at the end of regulation. But both foul shots were missed.

The Warriors are now 4-0 on the season and will play at Arroyo Grande on Friday. The Eagles are 4-2.

Kathleen Hutches, an Arroyo Grande senior, had 29 points. Junior Andrea Stajic had 15 points for the Eagles.

The Righetti scoring effort was led by Durazo, a freshman who seemed to make all the right plays at the right time for the Warriors, which had a balanced scoring effort. Paityn Persson finished with 10 points and Cabigon, Abigail Salazar and Alex Paquet each had eight points.

The Warriors won despite trailing by eight points for much of the second half.

"We didn't give up," Righetti coach Desiree Hitch said. "There's a lot of fight in them."

Paquet fought through a nagging shin injury throughout the game, continuously picking herself up off the court.

"Alex is a dog," Cabigon said. "I don't know how else to explain it. You can foul her as many times as you want, but she's going to keep coming back. Tomorrow, we're going to have early practice and she's going to want to be back out there when coach is telling her to rest for the game."

The teams played three times last year. The Eagles knocked the Warriors out of the CIF Central Section Division 1 playoffs in an overtime game. The Eagles and Warriors also split their regular season series a year ago as the Warriors went on to win the Mountain League title.

"We all really wanted this, it was an emotional game," Cabigon added. "We'll have to be ready for tomorrow now."

Teams are playing back-to-back games against each other this spring due to COVID-19 protocols.

Durazo was key in Thursday's win. The freshman guard can shoot, dribble, score and defend. Hitch says she reminds her a lot of 2020 grad Natalie Garcia, who was a relentless defender.

"She's all hustle and all heart and I know exactly what I'm going to get from her every single game," Hitch said of Durazo. "I don't think anybody is going to out-hustle her. She's also a smart player, she has a lot of experience under her belt. She's been starting for me and filling her role exceptionally."

Orcutt Academy 54, Mission Prep 46

Giselle Calderon had 23 points and five 3-pointers with six steals.

Chyanna Tell had 15 points and four assists, three steals and three blocks. Erynn Padhal added 10 points and seven boards and Devyn Kendrick chipped in with seven assists, seven rebounds and three blocks.

The Spartans had 20 steals as a team.

Santa Maria 66, Templeton 34

Santa Maria used a 23-0 run in the third quarter to ignite a win over Templeton.

Senior Carlissa Solorio had a double-double with 19 points and 14 rebounds. Yvette Lopez had a big game with 14 pts, sinking four 3-pointers.

Lilly Soto added 10 points and Madison Garrity put in eight.

The Saints are now 5-0 overall.

Boys basketball

Nipomo 70, Templeton 51

Daren Sosa led the Titans with 25 points and six 3-pointers, per Joe Hubbell. Sosa sat out the fourth quarter with the game in hand.

Grant VanDeHoff led Templeton with nine points.

Boys soccer

Pioneer Valley 2, San Luis Obispo 1

Christian Aparicio had the Panthers' first goal on a play set up by Diego Jardinez and Luis Hernandez.

Christian Gutierrez scored the game-winning goal in the second half on a breakaway.

The Panthers are 3-0-2 and play at Paso Robles on Tuesday.

Girls soccer

Paso Robles 2, St. Joseph 1

The Knights wilted in the Paso Robles heat, falling to the Bearcats on the road.

Paso went up 2-0 in the first half and the Knights clawed their way back in the match with a Zorah Coulibaly goal, but couldn't find an equalizer.

"We had 24 shots and could only get one goal?" coach Al Garcia said. "This could be a disaster if we don't figure this out."

The Knights are now in third place in the Mountain League.

Genesis Rodriguez had 10 saves in goal for the Bearcats.

Bella Cosma assisted on the Coulibaly goal. The Warriors host Righetti on Tuesday at 4 p.m.

Nipomo 4, Morro Bay 0

The Titans led 2-0 at the half. Their first goal came in the second minute by Helayna Arreola on an assist by Julissa Diaz.

Nipomo's second goal came in the 24th minute by Isabel Rodriguez on an assist from Emely Graciliano.

Nipomo's third goal came at the 14th minute of the second half with the goal scored by Ximena Hinojosa-Perez on a deflected save by the Morro Bay goalkeeper and the fourth goal came at the 25th minute of the second half Arreola received a through ball pass from teammate Illiana Murguia.

With Thursday's win, Nipomo holds a 7-0-1 record in the Ocean League.

Golf

St. Joseph 221, Atascadero 241

Caleb Rodriguez earned medalist honors with a 37.

Quinn Murray shot a 41, Ty Gamble carded a 49, Noah Gordillo had a 44 and Liam Donovan carded a 50 at Chalk Mountain.