Righetti's Mendez and Rodriguez, Santa Ynez' Sandoval move into CIF State quarterfinals

BAKERSFIELD - Righetti’s Dominic Mendez (106 pounds) and Matt Rodriguez (138), along with Richie Sandoval of Santa Ynez (120) all moved into the quarterfinals of the CIF State Boys Wrestling Tournament Thursday.
Thursday marked opening day of the three-day state tournament at Mechanics Bank Arena. Mendez, Rodriguez and Sandoval all went 3-0 that day.
They were the only Central Coast wrestlers to make it through the first day of the three-day boys or girls double-elimination tournaments unbeaten.
Results of consolation matches were unknown at press time.
Nipomo Senior Jesse Garza won his first-round match at 195 then lost by fall to top seed Guillermo Escobedo of Los Altos.
The other area qualifiers for the state tournament, Elijah De La Torre of Pioneer Valley (106 pounds), Aaron Ybarra of Righetti (126), Righetti’s Jasun Bautista (132), Richard Gonzalez (145) and Jacob Medrano (220) of St. Joseph, along with Adrian Stout of Righetti (182) lost in the first round.
On the girls side, Pioneer Valley’s Shanthie Del Toro (106 pounds) and Mya Velasquez (121), along with Leila Martin (150) of Nipomo, all won in the first round before losing in the second.
Del Toro began her tournament with an upset of the third seed then lost in the next round.
The other Central Coast wrestlers, sisters Gabby (106) and Angelina (150) Rincon of Righetti, Jennifer Lopez (133 pounds) and Mariana Tello (189) of Santa Maria and Dulce Garcia (143) of Pioneer Valley lost in the first round.
High school basketball
Arroyo Grande 74, Clovis North 71
The Eagles went up 46-26 at halftime and had to hold on to beat Clovis North in the CIF Central Section Open Division third-place game Thursday night in Clovis.
The Eagles led 27-14 after the first quarter and outscored the Broncos 19-12 in the second to go up by 20 at the break. But the Broncos rallied.
The outscored Arroyo Grande 27-18 in the third and 18-10 in the fourth, but the comeback fell short.
Gage Gomez had 30 points, sinking 6 of his 11 3-point attempts. Robert Hutchens scored 23 points with five 3-pointers.
Terri Miller and Blake Freeman led the Broncos with 13 points apiece.
With the win, Arroyo Grande clinches its spot in the CIF State Playoffs.
Boys tennis
Orcutt Academy 9, Morro Bay 0
The Spartans lost just three games in this Ocean League match and moved to 6-0, 3-0.
Atascadero 8, Pioneer Valley 1
Christian Perez and Eugene Peregrin picked up an 8-5 doubles win for the Panthers, who lost an Ocean League match to the Greyhounds at Pioneer Valley.
Softball
Orcutt Academy 11, VCA 0 (5 innings, run rule) Arianna Contreras and Mercedes Salinas combined on a one-hitter as the Spartans moved to 3-0.
Contreras, who doubled and drove in a run, pitched the first two innings and did not allow a hit. Danica Black went 2-for-2 for the Spartans.
Boys golf (Wednesday)
Santa Maria 277, Pioneer Valley 288
The Saints (1-0) began their season by beating their crosstown rival, though the Panthers’ Kamwarijet Roundhouse was the medalist with a 38.
Andy Vargas led Santa Maria with a 48. Adrian Arredondo (49), José Lopez (53), Kobe Pabellan (58) and Jeff McFarland (69) followed for the Saints.
Dillin Murguia shot a 59 for the Panthers. Roman Becerra and Isaac Ruiz (60 apiece) and Luis Santos (71) followed.