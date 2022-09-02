The helmet is staying with Righetti.

The Warriors rolled past Pioneer Valley in a rivalry game known as the 'Battle for the Helmet.'

Senior quarterback Braden Claborn threw five touchdowns, four of which went to Brian Monighetti, as the Warriors scored a 39-13 win. Righetti improved to 1-2 on the season while Pioneer Valley dropped to 0-3. 

