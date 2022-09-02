The Warriors rolled past Pioneer Valley in a rivalry game known as the 'Battle for the Helmet.'
Senior quarterback Braden Claborn threw five touchdowns, four of which went to Brian Monighetti, as the Warriors scored a 39-13 win. Righetti improved to 1-2 on the season while Pioneer Valley dropped to 0-3.
The Warriors led 19-7 at halftime. They went up 26-7 on Monighetti's third touchdown reception but Pioneer Valley Pepe Gonzalez's returned the ensuing kickoff 81 yards for a touchdown, cutting the lead to 26-13.
Righetti's Cash Carter, a junior transfer from Orcutt Academy, caught a 12-yard touchdown from Claborn to put the Warriors up 33-13. Monighetti, a senior running back, caught his fourth touchdown for the final points of the game with about nine minutes left.
Righetti is set to host Paso Robles on Sept. 16 after a bye on Sept. 9. Pioneer Valley will host Dos Palos at 6 p.m. Sept. 9 in its next game. The Panthers start Ocean League play with a game at home against Morro Bay on Thursday, Sept. 15.
Righetti is now 11-5 all-time in the rivalry series with Pioneer Valley.
Pioneer Valley actually went up first. The Panthers took the opening kickoff down the field with some strong running from Anthony Arias. Daniel Hernandez, the team's starting quarterback, scored on a 16-yard run for the first points of the game with 7:43 left in the first quarter.
Then a newcomer put Righetti on the board. Sophomore Vance Abercrombie ripped off a 53-yard touchdown run in a flash. The Warriors missed the extra point so the Panthers led 7-6.