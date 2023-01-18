The Righetti girls soccer team has emphatically established itself as the front runner in the Ocean League as the halfway point in the league campaign approaches.
The Warriors rolled to an 8-2 win at Morro Bay Tuesday night in a showdown for first place. Bianca Flores scored four times, Raquel Schmid had a hat trick with three goals, and Sylena Heredia scored once.
Schmid and Heredia are tied for the team lead in goals with 15 each.
A lot of Warriors got into the points column Tuesday night. Natalia Lucas-Lopez had two assists, and Flores and Savannah Kennedy both had one.
Going into the Friday slate of games, the standings had Righetti at 11-4-0, 5-0 and second-place Morro Bay at 7-5-1, 4-1. Templeton was 4-4-3, 2-1, Orcutt Academy 8-3-2, 2-2, Lompoc 4-9-0, 2-3 and Mission Prep 4-7-0, 1-3.
Nipomo (1-9-3, 0-1) and Pioneer Valley (1-14-1, 0-5) are looking for their first league games.
Righetti will host Lompoc at 6 p.m. Friday night then play a home game against Templeton Saturday at 11:45 a.m.
Orcutt Academy snapped a two-game losing streak with a 3-2 win at Lompoc Tuesday and will play at Pioneer Valley Friday night at 6 p.m. Pioneer Valley and Nipomo were set to face each other at Nipomo Wednesday night at press time.
The final score of the Templeton-Mission Prep game which was scheduled for Tuesday had not been reported at press time.
The Knights moved to 13-1-1, 4-1-1 and won their fourth straight by blanking the Conquistadores at St. Joseph's Jay Will Stadium Wednesday night. Marissa Jordan, Grace Mensah and Marissa Campoverde scored a goal apiece for St. Joseph.
Santa Ynez 4, Paso Robles 1
The Pirates beat the Bearcats in this league match-up at Santa Ynez. Junior Charlotte Lewis was the Santa Ynez Player of the Game. No other details were available.
As is the case in the Ocean League, the standings are unbalanced because of rainouts. At press time Wednesday, St. Joseph (13-1-1, 4-1-1) led in points with nine. Arroyo Grande was 9-3, 2-1, and Paso Robles (3-7-7, 1-1-3), San Luis Obispo (7-5-2, 1-1-1), Atascadero (6-4-5, 1-2-1) and Santa Ynez (3-5-1, 1-2-1) had a league win apiece. Santa Maria was 2-6-5, 0-2-3.
The league is in a busy week of make-up games from earlier rainouts. At press time Wednesday, Santa Ynez was to play at Cabrillo at 3:15 p.m. that day, Arroyo Grande was to host San Luis Obispo Wednesday night, and Cabrillo was to play at Atascadero at 6 p.m. Thursday night before the scheduled Friday games.
St. Joseph 58, Arroyo Grande 26
Alone at the top, the Knights moved to 16-3, 5-0 with a rout of the Eagles at St. Joseph's Hofschulte Gym Tuesday night. No details were available.
Orcutt Academy 58, Cabrillo 45
The Spartans (14-3, 4-1) stayed a game behind the Knights with a win at Cabrillo. Orcutt Academy center Elizabeth Johnson
Santa Maria 43, Lompoc 41
The Saints erased a 13-point deficit on the road to beat Lompoc Tuesday, improving to 16-4 overall and 5-1 in league play.
Yuridia Ramos had 26 points as she sank six 3-pointers. Brianna Hill hit the game-winning shot and finished with nine points and nine rebounds.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.