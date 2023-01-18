111823 ERHS Soccer 01
Righetti's Bianca Flores scored four times in an 8-2 win over Morro Bay on Tuesday. Raquel Schmid had a hat trick and Sylena Heredia scored once.

 Joe Bailey, Staff

The Righetti girls soccer team has emphatically established itself as the front runner in the Ocean League as the halfway point in the league campaign approaches.

The Warriors rolled to an 8-2 win at Morro Bay Tuesday night in a showdown for first place. Bianca Flores scored four times, Raquel Schmid had a hat trick with three goals, and Sylena Heredia scored once.

Schmid and Heredia are tied for the team lead in goals with 15 each.

