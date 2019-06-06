The 2019 edition of the Righetti Hall of Fame induction dinner will take place at the Elk's Lodge Saturday.
The six inductees will be Jeff Morrison, Jocelyn Forest Haynes, Nathan Nunez, Matthew Tesoro, Kristina Santiago and Betty Sands.
Here is some background on each.
Kristina Santiago
Now the Cal Poly women's basketball program's Director of Operations, Santiago set eight school records for Cal Poly before playing professionally for several years in Europe.
Her all-time records at Cal Poly include scoring (1.953 points), rebounds (851), field goals made (775), field goal percentage (.538), free throws made (398) and free throws attempted (506).
Cal Poly retired her No. 12 jersey in December. Santiago led her team to the Swiss Supercup championship in 2016 and 2017.
Santiago averaged nearly 20 points and 10 rebounds a game her senior year at Righetti.
Jeff Morrison
He was a two-time All-League and All-CIF Southern Section member before he graduated from Righetti. He set school records for hits, doubles and home runs and had the fourth-highest batting average in school history.
While he was there, Morrison hit "the longest home run I had ever seen," former veteran Righetti baseball coach Doak Moore said in the SMJUHSD release. According to the release, Morrison's shot one-hopped the fence on Bradley Road.
Morrison played for Hancock College after he graduated from Righetti. He holds the school's fourth-highest season batting average (.407) and eighth-highest all-time batting average (.355).
He earned a scholarship to Chapman University. After he played two years there, the Seattle Mariners drafted Morrison. At Seattle, Morrison was Ken Griffey Jr.'s teammate.
Jocelyn Forest Haynes
Her ERA was all of 0.17 in 1998, Forest's senior year at Righetti.
She pitched the Warriors into the 1998 CIF Southern Section Division II title game and was the sectional Division II Player of the Year that year.
Forest went on to star for Cal, and she pitched the Bears to the 2002 NCAA national championship, the first ever for a Cal women's team, her senior season.
She was the Women's College World Series MVP that year. Forester played professionally for the New England Riptide from 2004-8, earning a league championship and MVP award.
Nathan Nunez
At Righetti, Nunez was a high school All-American soccer player. He also earned All-CIF Southern Section and All-League honors.
Nunez was again an All-American, this time at the junior college level, when he played for Hancock College. He was an integral part of the 2001 Hancock squad that became the first in school history to qualify for the state tournament.
Matthew Tesoro
Tesoro distinguished himself at Righetti by winning two sectional wrestling championships and earning All-CIF Southern Section divisional honors twice in football.
He was the runner-up at the sectional wrestling Masters Meet. Tesoro went farther after graduation, winning a junior college state championship and earning junior college All-American honors.
Betty Sands
Sands coached boys golf and boys tennis for 25 years at Righetti. She is a former CIF Southern Section Coach of the Year.
No-host cocktails will start at 5 p.m. The dinner will begin at 6 p.m., with the induction ceremony slated to begin around 6:30 p.m., according to a Santa Maria Joint Union High School District news release. Tickets are $50 per person and can be purchased by contacting Dutch Van Patten at (805) 260-6186.