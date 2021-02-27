As Righetti's baseball team prepares for its 2021 season, the Warriors have had a special visitor at recent practices.

In fact, the Warriors have had one of the top players in program history helping out.

Matt Sauer, a 2017 Righetti High grad and a second-round draft pick by the New York Yankees that year, has been helping the program.

Sauer was a dominant right-handed pitcher during his days in purple and gold. The 6-foot-4, 210-pounder helped the Warriors advance to the CIF Southern Section title game in his final season there.

The former Warrior went 25-9 in three varsity seasons at Righetti, finishing his career with a 1.35 ERA. As a senior, Sauer went 9-1 with a 0.98 ERA, striking out 142 batters in 78 1/3 innings. He threw 14 complete games in his career with six shutouts.

With his fastball sitting at 95 mph, the Yankees drafted Sauer directly out of high school, using the 54th overall pick on the ace.

Sauer is now 22 years old and about 24 months removed from Tommy John surgery. He was hoping to make his comeback from the major arm surgery in 2020, but the coronavirus pandemic wiped out all of the minor league baseball season.

"I'm doing great, my recovery from Tommy John went as planned," Sauer said at a recent Righetti practice. "I'm healthy all the way, 100 percent ready to go. It was just a weird situation last year with the virus and being at home for another year. I haven't played in two seasons, but I'm ready to go for this year and it sounds like the season is going to happen. I'm ready to go."

Sauer plans on reporting for minor league spring training in April in Florida. He's planning on having a healthy and productive 2021 season and to be invited to major league spring training in 2022.

"I think it all depends how my spring goes. If I have a good spring, I'm going to break with a full season team and hopefully just work my way up through that," Sauer said. "Maybe next spring training, I can get invited to big league spring and go from there."

Either way, Righetti coach Kyle Tognazzini said it's been an incredible experience having Sauer help out at practices.

"Just seeing his routine and the way he leads and shows by example has been great for my guys," Tognazzini said. "My young guys especially, they latch on to him and want to emulate what he does. Gosh, what a privilege. He always thanks us for being out here, but we're the ones who should be thanking him because he's what it's all about. One of the best guys I've been around. I've spent a lot of personal time with him, too, and he's a good guy to have out here and talk baseball."

Quigley Espinola, one of the top returning players in the area, said "It's great having him out here, I've known him for a long time and his brother (Nick) actually coached me for basketball. So, it's great, I love him and it's great having him out here."

Though he's had a long layoff, Sauer has been working every day to get back on the mound. Sauer spent 2017 in rookie ball after getting drafted. He threw in six games then. He then pitched for Staten Island in low-A ball back in 2018, pitching in 13 games.

Sauer has thrown 86 innings in the minors and has a 3.92 ERA. He's struck out 65 batters and walked 32 during that span.

In 2019, Sauer threw in two games with Charleston in A-ball before suffering the injury to his throwing arm.

"I get as much throwing in as I can and I just started facing hitters again. The arm is in great shape, the body is in great shape and I'm well rested obviously, after TJ (surgery) and not having played in two seasons," Sauer said. "The biggest thing for me is getting into game shape once we play some games. At first, it may take me awhile to handle that adrenaline once I get on the mound, it might take a little while to calm that down and be ready to go."

Sauer said he's especially excited to have baseball return to the area, especially at the high school level. The high school season was canceled last spring at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

"I love it, I think everyone is ready to play. We need to get more kids out here to play because I love the game," Sauer said. "I love every single one of these kids that are out here. I love these guys to death and love to watch them play. I'm happy for them."

The high school season is slated to start March 19-20.

Sauer certainly seems to feel at home on the Righetti diamond. While wearing a mask and following other COVID-19 protocols, Sauer watches the kids run through drills and listens in when Tognazzini coaches up the players. He helps out with drills here and there, appearing to enjoy spending time on a baseball diamond more than anything else.

"I love baseball so much that I love to come and help these guys out if they've got any questions about anything," Sauer added. "But I let the coaches do what they want to do. I don't chime in that much, but I come out here to throw and I feel very blessed they allow me to come out to throw and some of the guys that are behind the plate can catch me, which is kind of cool.

"It's just a great place. I'm really good friends with the guys on the coaching staff and it's really fun to be back out here."

Sauer said it's been an easy adjustment playing and occasionally living on the East Coast.

"When I was in high school, I did a lot of travel ball and showcases; traveling around is not a big problem for me," he said. "I love home, I'm a big homebody, but getting away from here didn't affect me one bit. Living on my own, I was fine with it. I played in Staten Island in 2018, we played in Brooklyn a couple times and being in Manhattan was definitely crazy. We did lots of sightseeing there and there are so many different people. It's a different world, everything is super fast-paced and it was definitely different."