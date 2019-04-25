Josh Rodriguez has done just fine as a Folkstyle wrestler. In fact, he was a decorated Folkstyle wrestler at Righetti High School, winning at 120 pounds at the Senior Nationals in 2012 after a runner-up finish at the CIF State Tournament in 2011.
Collegiate style wrestling? Rodriguez was a three-time NCAA nationals qualifier at North Dakota State. Greco-Roman? Rodriguez can do that too. He was a Junior FILA Greco wrestling champion in 2014.
Freestyle, however, is the wrestling style Rodriguez likes best, and Rodriguez won the gold medal at 57 kilograms April 22 at a huge Freestyle event, the 2019 Pan American Championship in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
"I like wrestling on my feet a lot, and that's what Freestyle is," Rodriguez said by phone from Las Vegas, where he will compete Friday and Saturday at the U.S. Open Nationals.
At the Pan Am championship meet, "I really think a good mental approach, being ready to wrestle hard for all six minutes, win or lose, was the biggest key," said Rodriguez.
"In Folkstyle wrestling, there is a lot of top and bottom position wrestling (on the mat), some read and react. I like wrestling on my feet a lot, moving all the time, not letting (my opponent) get a break, and that's what I did a lot of at the Pan American Championship."
Rodriguez went 4-0 at the Pan American Championship, and he won the gold medal with his second 10-0 technical fall in the tournament, against 2018 Senior Pan Am runner-up Oscar Tigreros Urbano of Colombia.
"My top move at the Pan American Championship was the gut wrench," said Rodriguez. "That's basically like a chest lock from behind."
Rodriguez started his 2019 Pan Am Championship appearance with a 7-2 win over 2017 U23 world champion Reineri Andreu Ortega of Cuba. Ortega won a Pan Am title last year.
The Righetti grad scored two takedowns in the first period and eased in from there.
He racked up a 10-0 technical fall over Lucas Navarrete Vidal of Ecuador then had to come from behind in his next match.
Rodriguez got to the gold medal match by rallying for a 6-4 win over Darthe Capellan of Canada.
This marked the first time all 10 U.S wrestlers at the Pan Am Championships took gold. Team USA wrestlers went a combined 34-0, and Team USA easily out-scored second-place Canada, 250-129.
Rodriguez said the points come quicker in Freestyle wrestling than they do in the Folkstyle variety, and that is another reason he prefers the former style.
"In Freestyle, you score if (the opponent's) back is exposed," said Rodriguez.
Wrestling has been a Rodriguez family wrestling event over the years, and it has been a quite fruitful one.
"If you don't turn a guy in a few seconds, you're right back on your feet and back at it, and I like that."
Rodriguez has said he has aspirations for the 2020 Olympics, and he is hoping to improve on his 2-2 finish at the 2018 U.S. Open.
He said his goal is a professional wrestling career.
For now, the middle son in a highly successful wrestling family does make a living from wrestling.
"I live in State College, Pennsylvania (home of the Penn State Nittany Lions), and I wrestle for the Nittany Lions Club," said Josh Rodriguez.
"I'm paid by the club to represent them in tournaments and do my training there. It's a full-time job. It's a good gig for me."
Josh's older brother, Anthony, wrestled for North Dakota State. Josh's younger brother, Matthew, qualified for the 2019 state wrestling tournament as a freshman at Righetti.
The family patriarch, Angel Rodriguez, helps run the Santa Maria-based Marvel Wrestling Academy for young area wrestlers. Seven Marvel Wrestling Academy members qualified for the Folkstyle age group nationals that took place at Cedar Falls, Iowa, last weekend.