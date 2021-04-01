Righetti Spring Football Schedule Friday, April 2: vs. Paso Robles, 6 p.m. Friday, April 9: vs. San Luis Obispo, 6 p.m. Friday, April 16: vs. St. Joseph, 6 p.m. Friday, April 23: @Arroyo Grande, 7 p.m. Friday, April 30: @Templeton, 7 p.m.

Righetti will be the last of the area teams to kick off its football season this spring.

The Warriors, who were set to start their season March 19 at Arroyo Grande, host Paso Robles Friday night in their first game of a unique spring season. Kickoff is slated for 6 p.m.

Righetti's original initial game was postponed on March 16 after multiple COVID-19 cases were discovered within the program. A mandatory 10-day quarantine was instituted, forcing Righetti to scramble its schedule and postpone its first two games.

Santa Maria High was the only Santa Maria Joint Union High School to start its season on time. Pioneer Valley went into quarantine shortly after Righetti and started its season Wednesday night with a win over Mission Prep. Santa Maria started its season March 19 with a win at Morro Bay.

The first home game for SMJUHSD was the Pioneer Valley game this week. Santa Maria will have its first home game Friday night at 6 p.m. against Atascadero.

Righetti went 7-4 last year, a solid record that belies its 6-0 start.

Coach Tony Payne says Chris Miller, Ryan Boivin and Xavier Zaragoza have been some key members of the team to step up during this season of uncertainty.

Zaragoza leads in the trenches

Payne was high on the role of Zaragoza, who'll play center on offense and possibly some nose guard on defense.

"Ryan Boivin, Chris Miller and, 100%, Xavier Zaragoza have pretty much carried the leadership role for the last couple months," Payne said. "Some of our guys have been doing track and training in other things, so those guys really stepped up."

"Last year, the captains were great guys and I wanted to leave my mark as well," Zaragoza said. "People were losing faith and I kept coming in and telling the guys to keep the faith."

Zaragoza's leadership comes from his parents, he said.

"My parents are hard workers, they're leaders themselves," he said. "They definitely put that on me since I was young. I've tried to be a role model to my younger cousins and my little sister."

Zaragoza says the offensive line is strong this season, with Brayan Soriano, Kyle Sogge and Tyler Spencer taking up key positions.

"We'll take it week-by-week, but the A.G. and St. Joe games are going to be fun, we like those rivalry games," Zaragoza said.

Miller, Cuevas take over QB position

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox! Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers Click to Sign up!

During a preseason practice last month, before the team went into quarantine, Miller and Joaquin Cuevas were taking reps at quarterback. They're both juniors. Miller has been a contributor on the varsity level since his freshman season, playing receiver and safety. He'll play multiple positions this spring and he's also a pitcher on the baseball team, throwing a shutout last weekend against Santa Maria while striking out 10 batters.

Miller says Cuevas and he have pushed each other with a little competition for the quarterback spot.

"I'm just real excited to compete with him because he's a great competitor," Miller said. "We've been able to keep our friendship and still compete. It's great to go against someone like him."

The Warriors have used the Double Wing offense under Payne, with quarterback Logan Mortensen running the scheme the previous two seasons. Mortensen has since graduated.

Warriors have some chemistry

Though the team has some younger players at key positions, there's some serious chemistry and experience. Boivin is one of those experienced players, having joined the varsity late in his freshman season.

"This team has become a family to me, so it's different when it's so personal," Boivin said during a practice last month. "The wait has been difficult, because it's week-by-week, we've had 'yeses' and 'nos' and 'I-don't-knows.' But we've stuck together and there hasn't been any doubt that we're going for it this spring."

Boivin says the team is definitely "scrappy and definitely pulling together. There's no doubt that we all have each others' backs. If times get tough, we're there for each other."

Boivin is a leader on the defense and will play any of the linebacking positions. The unit has some big holes with the departures of Joseph Cardenas and Jordan Fields.

"We have some good, young guys coming up in the middle and we have Matt Simms on the other side," Boivin said.

Simms is a 6-foot-1, 180-pound senior.

Nepa is back

Another veteran is senior Kidasi Nepa, a running back. Nepa has rushed for 1,555 yards on 159 career carries, scoring 16 rushing touchdowns in two varsity seasons. He has also caught 15 passes for 263 yards and four more touchdowns. He can also contribute at defense, where he made 29 tackles and intercepted two passes last year.

Warriors coaching staff

Payne said his coaching staff deserves a lot of credit for dealing with all the issues that have cropped up during this pandemic.

"My coaches, who have families and almost all of whom have jobs off campus, have been showing up since September," Payne said. "I can't say enough how much I appreciate that. Even when times were really scary, those dudes were showing up every single day. I respect that so much."

The coaching staff consists of Payne, Jacob Lombard, Jeff Almaguer, Jeff Persson, Shawn Ramirez, Chito Armenta, Ernie Garcia and Willie McCormack.