A few members of Righetti's football team and coaching staff have developed into stars this season as the Warriors advanced to Friday night's CIF Central Section title game.
Caleb Thomas, the 2017 PAC 5 League MVP and an All-League level performer on the offensive and defensive lines this season, is perhaps the most talented player on the Central Coast and has a bright future on the football field.
Running back Adan Solis has piled up yards and touchdowns at an MVP-candidate level. His name and image in photographs almost always accompany print or television pieces recapping Righetti's games.
Quarterback Brandon Giddings has fought through adversity to provide senior leadership and play-making ability in the postseason.
Righetti first-year coach Tony Payne has become the face of the school, leading his alma mater to its first CIF title game appearance in its nearly 60-year history.
But there are a group of players and coaches who are not in the spotlight, but have held up their end of the bargain to get the Warriors to this point.
Righetti's coaching staff features names and faces that have long been a part of the Central Coast coaching tree, but might go unnoticed.
Assistant Doug May spent time at Righetti before taking Orcutt Academy's head coaching spot a few years ago. He stepped down after last season and has been a key member of Righetti's staff this year, reuniting with Payne.
Defensive coordinator Shawn Ramirez has been coaching in the Santa Maria Valley for decades. His aggressive unit has been tantamount in the Warriors' postseason run.
Jeff Persson runs the Righetti offense. His Double-Wing Pistol offense has given area teams fits and is a handful to game-plan for. Nate Castillo, the team's quarterbacks coach, is deeply involved with the offense as well, highlighted by Giddings' two touchdown passes last week against Stockdale in the semifinal win.
Chris Spence coaches the offensive line, which has been dominant throughout the season, which isn't surprising given Payne's past as a nasty offensive lineman himself.
Recent area grads Kyle Stickler, Izzy Hernandez and Terrell Dillon have also assisted the Warrior staff this year. Ryan Arensdorf is the team's defensive line coach.
The staff has worked to provide a first-year coach with the support and experience needed to put together a 10-2 season and CIF championship game appearance.
Then there are the Warriors on the field who rarely get recognized.
Christian Mondol has played a number of different spots on the offensive line this season, but has taken over as the team's center. Andrew Martinez, who teammates call Papa, is a gritty offensive lineman himself, who also plays fullback and goal-line running back from time to time.
Jacob Coronado is somewhat similar to Thomas with the ability to make plays on the offensive and defensive lines, but has been one of Righetti's most reliable defensive linemen throughout the year.
Tight end Elijah Shuffield has been pushed to perfect his blocking and physicality at a difficult position, but came through last week in the passing game, scoring on a 39-yard catch-and-run last week.
The Warriors don't pass much, but when they do Chase Reynoso is usually there to make a big play when needed. He had a touchdown catch against Stockdale last week.
Then there's Righetti's linebacking crew. Joseph Cardenas, Jordan Fields and Anthony Porcho are three versatile players who have quietly put together standout seasons.
Cardenas is a typical inside linebacker; solid in the run game. Fields can do a little bit of everything, working well in coverage, pursuing the quarterback and helping stuff the run.
Then there's Porcho, who's more of a safety, but has been invaluable in Ramirez's 4-2-5 scheme, playing a hybrid position where he can help in the run, but was all over the field last week in pursuing Stockdale quarterback Evan Burkhurt, who ran for 330 yards against Pioneer Valley earlier in the postseason.
Porcho made close to a dozen tackles as Burkhart didn't get close to a 100 rushing yards in the semifinal game.
Robert Cetti is a special teams play-maker and quality linebacker as well.
Myles Baro and Bryan Rivera have handled the bulk of the team's kicking duties and have done just enough to keep the Warriors on track.
Christian Roseborough has broken off some big runs for the Warriors. He's just a junior.
The Righetti secondary is filled with similar blue-collar players. Jake Steels has a handful of interceptions this year and is a weapon at receiver. He had three INTs in one game this season.
He's going to be tested against Tulare Union's bevy of talented receivers. In fact, Righetti's secondary against Tulare Union's receivers is probably going to be one of the most critical matchups in Friday's game.
Ben Morearty is a senior captain and safety who had a solid game against Stockdale, with airtight coverage last week.
It's hard to leave out Avery Fondern when talking about Righetti's football team. Fondern has provided the swag and attitude for the Warriors. But he's also made big plays on defense and special teams, though he is a bit of wild card. His play will be critical Friday against The Tribe.
Then there's Isaiah Gayfield and Kidasi Nepa. Nepa has had a stellar season as a sophomore as he backed up Solis in the ground game. Gayfield missed a chunk of time while hurt, but has returned in the postseason to give the Warriors a three-headed monster in the ground.
Football is often called the ultimate team game, and Righetti has become quite a team. In fact, the Warriors are the last team standing from the Central Coast.
But one question remains: Will this team give the Santa Maria Valley its first-ever 11-man CIF football title? We'll find out Friday night.