Area youth sports organizations are hosting firework stands around the Central Coast starting next week.
The Fourth of July fireworks sales are typically the biggest fundraisers of the year for most youth sports groups.
Righetti High's football program will have a fireworks booth at 2263 S. Broadway, across from the Jack In the Box in Santa Maria. The booth will be open from 12-8 p.m. on June 28-29, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. July 31-July 1 and 9 a.m.-9 p.m. on July 2-3. On July 4, the booth will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The Santa Maria Fastpitch Girls Softball League is hosting a fireworks sale in front of the Smart N Final in Santa Maria, at 1721 S, Broadway. The first day fireworks can be purchased is June 28.
The group will sell safe-and-sane fireworks from 2-8 on June 28, then, 4-8 p.m. on June 29 through July 1. The stand is opening from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. from July 2-4.
The Coastal Valley Soccer Club will have a stand at the CVS located on South Broadway starting on Tuesday at 10 a.m. The stand will be open until 8 p.m.
Any other youth sports groups who would like to have their information listed for fireworks sales can send an email to jbailey@santamariatimes.com.
Righetti softball camp
Righetti High is hosting a youth softball camp from July 11-14. The camp is for girls who will be entering grades 3-5 in the fall.
The sessions run from 2:30-4:15 p.m. The cost is $40 and includes a Righetti softball T-shirt. It will be held at the Righetti High softball field.
You can contact Righetti softball coach Brian Tomooka at (805) 260-3874 or via email at btomooka@righetti.us.
Space is limited to 18 players per session and registration should be completed by June 28. All proceeds go to the Righetti softball program.