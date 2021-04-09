Watch out, here comes Righetti.

The Warrior football team hasn't shown any ill effects from an early-season quarantine, scoring another win Friday.

Righetti, which had its season-opening game pushed back two weeks after a COVID-19 outbreak within the program sent the team into quarantine last month, moved to 2-0 on the season with a 28-0 win over San Luis Obispo Friday.

The game was played at Pioneer Valley High School after Righetti's stadium suffered an electrical problem with the lighting system. Just another obstacle for the Warriors to overcome.

Righetti started its season last week with a 34-7 win over Paso Robles after the opener against Arroyo Grande, originally set for March 19, was pushed back.

Against San Luis Obispo, Righetti's defense pitched a shutout, led by defensive end Matt Simms, who was all over the field in the first half.

Casey Daniels has also shown development on the defensive side of the ball. Daniels intercepted a first-half pass and his return set up a Warrior touchdown.

Righetti unleashed running back Adrian Ruffino in the first half.

Righetti took the opening kickoff and on the first play Chris Miller broke off a 36-yard run to get into Tiger territory.

Ruffino then capped that drive with a five-yard touchdown run, giving Righetti a 7-0 lead just four minutes into the game.

Simms then nearly single-handedly stifled the ensuing Tigers possession until Daniels picked off a San Luis Obispo pass and returned it to the 24-yard line.

On the very next play, Ruffino rumbled over and through the Tiger defense on a dazzling run for a 14-0 Righetti lead.

The Warriors then added a long rushing touchdown midway through the second quarter and a Joaquin Cuevas touchdown pass for the rest of their scoring.

The win sets up next week's mega showdown: The Warriors (2-0) will host St. Joseph (4-0) in the Battle for the Shield game.

St. Joseph beat Righetti 22-7 in their most recent meeting during the 2019 season. Next week's game will most likely be St. Joseph's finale. Righetti will play two more games, both on the road, against Arroyo Grande (April 23) and Templeton (April 30).