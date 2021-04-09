Watch out, here comes Righetti.
The Warrior football team hasn't shown any ill effects from an early-season quarantine, scoring another win Friday.
Righetti, which had its season-opening game pushed back two weeks after a COVID-19 outbreak within the program sent the team into quarantine last month, moved to 2-0 on the season with a 28-0 win over San Luis Obispo Friday.
The game was played at Pioneer Valley High School after Righetti's stadium suffered an electrical problem with the lighting system. Just another obstacle for the Warriors to overcome.
Righetti started its season last week with a 34-7 win over Paso Robles after the opener against Arroyo Grande, originally set for March 19, was pushed back.
Against San Luis Obispo, Righetti's defense pitched a shutout, led by defensive end Matt Simms, who was all over the field in the first half.
Casey Daniels has also shown development on the defensive side of the ball. Daniels intercepted a first-half pass and his return set up a Warrior touchdown.
Righetti unleashed running back Adrian Ruffino in the first half.
Righetti took the opening kickoff and on the first play Chris Miller broke off a 36-yard run to get into Tiger territory.
Ruffino then capped that drive with a five-yard touchdown run, giving Righetti a 7-0 lead just four minutes into the game.
Simms then nearly single-handedly stifled the ensuing Tigers possession until Daniels picked off a San Luis Obispo pass and returned it to the 24-yard line.
On the very next play, Ruffino rumbled over and through the Tiger defense on a dazzling run for a 14-0 Righetti lead.
The Warriors then added a long rushing touchdown midway through the second quarter and a Joaquin Cuevas touchdown pass for the rest of their scoring.
The win sets up next week's mega showdown: The Warriors (2-0) will host St. Joseph (4-0) in the Battle for the Shield game.
St. Joseph beat Righetti 22-7 in their most recent meeting during the 2019 season. Next week's game will most likely be St. Joseph's finale. Righetti will play two more games, both on the road, against Arroyo Grande (April 23) and Templeton (April 30).
Photos: Righetti takes care of SLO in 28-0 win
040921 Righetti SLO 03.JPG
Righetti's Joaquin Cuevas scrambles during Friday's 28-0 win over San Luis Obispo.
Joe Bailey, Staff
040921 Righetti SLO 01.JPG
Righetti's Adrian Ruffino celebrates a touchdown with teammate Kidasi Nepa (1) during Friday's 28-0 win over San Luis Obispo.
Joe Bailey, Staff
040921 Righetti SLO 02.JPG
Righetti's Chris Miller runs with the ball during Friday's 28-0 win over San Luis Obispo.
Joe Bailey, Staff
040921 Righetti SLO 04.JPG
Righetti's Matt Simms ahead of Friday's 28-0 win over San Luis Obispo.
Joe Bailey, Staff
040921 Righetti SLO 05.JPG
Righetti's Joaquin Cuevas looks to throw on the move during Friday's 28-0 win over San Luis Obispo.
Joe Bailey, Staff
040921 Righetti SLO 06.JPG
Righetti's Casey Daniels runs with the ball after intercepting a pass during Friday's 28-0 win over San Luis Obispo.
Joe Bailey, Staff
040921 Righetti SLO 07.JPG
Righetti defenders Matt Simms and Luke Guerrero combine to make a tackle during Friday's 28-0 win over San Luis Obispo.
Joe Bailey, Staff
040921 Righetti SLO 08.JPG
Righetti's Joaquin Cuevas during the national anthem before Friday's 28-0 win over San Luis Obispo.
Joe Bailey, Staff
040921 Righetti SLO 09.JPG
Righetti's Chris Miller tries to rip the ball away from San Luis Obispo's Blayke Perry during Friday's 28-0 win over San Luis Obispo.
Joe Bailey, Staff
040921 Righetti SLO 10.JPG
040921 Righetti SLO 11.JPG
Righetti's Tony Payne directs orders to his team during Friday's 28-0 win over San Luis Obispo.
Joe Bailey, Staff
040921 Righetti SLO 12.JPG
Joe Bailey, Staff
Righetti's Adrian Ruffino carries the ball during Friday's 28-0 win over San Luis Obispo. Ruffino scored the Warriors' first touchdowns in their win.
Joe Bailey, Staff
040921 Righetti SLO 13.JPG
Righetti's Adrian Ruffino celebrates a touchdown during Friday's 28-0 win over San Luis Obispo.
Joe Bailey, Staff
040921 Righetti SLO 14.JPG
Righetti's Chris Miller runs with the ball during Friday's 28-0 win over San Luis Obispo.
Joe Bailey, Staff
040921 Righetti SLO 15.JPG
Righetti's Chris Miller stiff-arms a San Luis Obispo player during a 36-yard run Friday.
Joe Bailey, Staff
040921 Righetti SLO 16.JPG
Righetti cheerleaders celebrate a touchdown during Friday's 28-0 win over San Luis Obispo.
Joe Bailey, Staff
040921 Righetti SLO 17.JPG
Righetti cheerleaders celebrate during Friday's 28-0 win over San Luis Obispo.
Joe Bailey, Staff
040921 Righetti SLO 18.JPG
Righetti coach Tony Payne during Friday's 28-0 win over San Luis Obispo.
Joe Bailey, Staff
040921 Righetti SLO 19.JPG
Righetti's Elias Martinez after making a tackle during Friday's 28-0 win over San Luis Obispo.
Joe Bailey, Staff
040921 Righetti SLO 20.JPG
Righetti's Elias Martinez goes up to make an interception during Friday's 28-0 win over San Luis Obispo. The play was negated by a penalty on the Righetti defense.
Joe Bailey, Staff
040921 Righetti SLO 21.JPG
San Luis Obispo's Link Danninger throws Friday during the game against Righetti at Pioneer Valley High School.
Joe Bailey, Staff
040921 Righetti SLO 22.JPG
Righetti's Kidasi Nepa leads the team through a prayer ahead of Friday's game against San Luis Obispo.
Joe Bailey, Staff
040921 Righetti SLO 23.JPG
Righetti captain Matt Simms ahead of Friday's 28-0 win over San Luis Obispo.
Joe Bailey, Staff
040921 Righetti SLO 24.JPG
Righetti's Casey Daniels during the national anthem that was played before Friday's 28-0 win over San Luis Obispo.
Joe Bailey, Staff
040921 Righetti SLO 25.JPG
Righetti's Tyler Spencer during the national anthem that was played before Friday's 28-0 win over San Luis Obispo.
Joe Bailey, Staff