Lompoc's Julian Araujo dribbles downfield as Arroyo Grande's Sebastian Angulo gives chase during a Dec. 5, 2016, soccer match. Araujo, now a member of the L.A. Galaxy, is close to joining Barcelona, one of the top soccer club's in the world.
Lompoc native Julian Araujo, seen as he makes his first MLS start for the L.A. Galaxy against the Houston Dynamo in April of 2019. Araujo is close to joining Barcelona, one of the top soccer club's in the world.
Lompoc native Julian Araujo is close to making another dream a reality.
According to multiple media reports, the LA Galaxy right-back is nearing a deal to join Barcelona, one of the most successful clubs in world football.
Araujo has long said his ultimate goal was to play at the highest level, and that would certainly be the case with a club like Barcelona, a La Liga powerhouse and the former club of Lionel Messi, the face of football around the globe.
Barca currently has a five-point advantage in the La Liga standings over Real Madrid.
Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, the Adam Schefter of European football, said Tuesday that an agreement between the Galaxy and Barcelona was imminent.
"Barcelona are getting really closer to signing Julián Araujo from LA Galaxy!" Romano said on Twitter. "Understand the agreement between clubs is imminent now."
Roman said Araujo has agreed to personal terms and is waiting for final approval.
"Work in progress, it’s really close," Romano said.
ESPN also reported Araujo and Barcelona were close to a deal. Sam Marsden and Moises Llorens reported that Barcelona want to sign Araujo on loan "with an option to make the deal permanent."
Barcelona will need to fill the space left by defender Hector Bellerin's likely move to Sporting Club.
Araujo made the MLS All-Star Game in 2021 and 2022.
Araujo spent two years at Lompoc High School, playing football and soccer, before transferring to Barcelona's elite soccer academy in Arizona. He then signed with the L.A. Galaxy of the MLS as a 17-year-old.
Araujo can play up on the pitch, possessing the ability to play as a defender that can also attack.
Araujo spent his youth national career with the U.S. before switching allegiances to play for Mexico, though he hasn't made an appearance with the Mexican National Team since early 2022.
