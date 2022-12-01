Seth Damron Coach of the Year 01

Five Hancock College football players earned a spot on the All-National Northern League First Team and Hancock coach Seth Damron was named Northern League Co-Coach of the Year.

Five Hancock College football players earned a spot on the All-National Northern League First Team, and Hancock coach Seth Damron was named Northern League Co-Coach of the Year.

The Southern California Football Association (SCFA) post-season awards were announced this week in Sacramento. Sixteen Hancock players in all garnered All-League honors.

Damron, in his second year as head coach, guided the Bulldogs (6-5, 3-2) to a three-way share of the Northern League title with Ventura and College of the Canyons.

